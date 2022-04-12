English  
The three organizations are committed to working closely together to help overcome the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: medcom.id)
WHO, Partners Launch New Trilateral COVID-19 Technical Assistance Platform

English health covid-19 trade
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 12 April 2022 12:51
Geneva: The World Health Organization (WHO), World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and the World Trade Organization (WTO) launched on Monday their new Trilateral COVID-19 Technical Assistance Platform.
 
"The WHO-WIPO-WTO partnership aims to place public health innovation and intellectual property at the service of access to health technologies for everyone," WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a media release on Monday.
 
According to the WHO Chief, countries should consider using this platform and all other available mechanisms to promote public health.

"WHO, WIPO and WTO came together last summer to offer our expertise and resources jointly to help members overcome the complex challenges posed by the pandemic. I am proud that through our partnership, we are providing a Trilateral Technical Assistance Platform that gives members a "one-stop shop" access to the expertise and resources of all three Organizations. By working together to support the strengthening of innovation, trade and health, we can help Members overcome and recover," WIPO Director General Daren Tang said.
 
In particular, the platform for COVID-19 related technical assistance gives an overview of trilateral technical assistance activities; supports members and accession candidates seeking to address their needs for COVID-19 vaccines, medicines and related technologies; facilitates requests for the provision of timely and tailored technical assistance with a view to making full use of all available options; and provides a single contact form to reach out to the trilateral organizations.
 
"The WHO-WIPO-WTO Technical Assistance Platform takes our trilateral collaboration to the next level: a one-stop shop for members to seek and receive support from the three organizations on all available tools including IP flexibilities to improve access to COVID-19 vaccines, medicines, and related technologies," WTO Director-General Okonjo-Iweala said.
 
The Trilateral COVID-19 Technical Assistance Platform is part of the existing trilateral collaboration framework between WHO, WIPO and WTO, as agreed by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WIPO Director General Daren Tang, and WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in their meeting on June 15, 2021 and reaffirmed on February 1, 2022.  
 
The three organizations are committed to working closely together to help overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and its devastating human, social and economic impacts.
 
(WAH)
