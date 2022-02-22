New York: The United Nations(UN) remains fully supportive of the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine, within its internationally recognized borders, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said.
"The Secretary?General is greatly concerned by the decision by the Russian Federation related to the status of certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine," Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary General, said in a statement on Monday evening.
"The Secretary?General considers the decision of the Russian Federation to be a
violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and inconsistent with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations," he added.
Guterres called for the peaceful settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine, in accordance with the Minsk Agreements, as endorsed by the Security Council.
The Secretary?General also urged all relevant actors to focus their efforts on ensuring an immediate cessation of hostilities, protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, preventing any actions and statements that may further escalate the dangerous situation in and around Ukraine and prioritizing diplomacy to address all issues peacefully.
On Monday evening, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the Executive Order On the Recognition of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Executive Order On the Recognition of the Lugansk People’s Republic.