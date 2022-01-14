Jakarta: Director General of Information and Public Communication of the Communication and Informatics Ministry Usman Kansong has explained that the COVID-19 pandemic is one of the major issues during the G20 Presidency of Indonesia this year.
According to him, this can be seen from the theme of the G20 Presidency of Indonesia, namely "Recover Together, Recover Stronger".
"Since the world is currently in a bad situation due to the pandemic, efforts are needed to recover it," Usman told Medcom.id here Thursday, January 13, 2022.
He also emphasized that the G20 is a platform to contribute to the global recovery.
"The world is still struggling because of the pandemic. There are many countries with low economic growth," continued Usman.
One of the main focuses of the event, he said, correlates with the COVID-19 pandemic, namely global health architecture, especially regarding the distribution of the covid-19 vaccine.
Furthermore, he added, there is a proposal to create a joint fund that will be used to overcome future pandemics.
"If we look at history, pandemics happened many times like the Spanish flu. We have to prepare for this," said Usman.