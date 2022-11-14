English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The Pandemic Fund is hosted by the World Bank. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Pandemic Fund is hosted by the World Bank. (Photo: medcom.id)

Australia Welcomes Indonesia G20 Presidency's Leadership in Establishing Pandemic Fund

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 14 November 2022 14:00
Canberra: Australia is contributing $50 million to the Pandemic Fund—a new global Financial Intermediary Fund to improve future pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.
 
The Pandemic Fund is the culmination of global efforts to ensure the world learns lessons from COVID-19. It is an historic agreement designed to improve preparedness capabilities, to allow swifter and more coordinated responses to future pandemic threats. It will also provide additional, long-term financing to help strengthen national, regional and global pandemic preparedness and response.
 
"There is a clear consensus that the world needs to be better prepared to respond to future events—shared global finance is a big part of that. I welcome the Indonesia G20 presidency’s leadership in establishing the Pandemic Fund and look forward to shaping future pandemic plans," Austrlian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a media release on Sunday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The Pandemic Fund is hosted by the World Bank and draws on the technical expertise of the World Health Organization (WHO).
 
It addresses gaps in pandemic financing and responds to the recommendations of high-level independent review processes including WHO-commissioned Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response and G20 High-Level Independent Panel on Financing the Global Commons for Pandemic Preparedness and Response.
 
Australia is one of the founding donors of the Pandemic Fund which has current contributions totalling over US$1.4 billion.
 
This complements Australia’s $838 million support for regional and global vaccine access, including:
  • $623 million to fund COVID-19 vaccine procurement and targeted support to national vaccine roll-outs
  • $215 million to the COVAX Facility’s Advance Market Commitment.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Bendera Australia. Foto: AFP

Australia Sumbang Rp773,6 Miliar untuk Pandemic Fund

Australia Sumbang Lebih dari Rp500 Miliar untuk Pandemic Fund

Peringati Hari Pahlawan, Diaspora Indonesia di Sydney Beramai-ramai Donor Darah

BACA JUGA
US Supports Indonesia's Leadership in Indo-Pacific

US Supports Indonesia's Leadership in Indo-Pacific

English
united states
Jokowi, Biden Hold Bilateral Meeting in Bali

Jokowi, Biden Hold Bilateral Meeting in Bali

English
united states
ADB Agrees to Help Accelerate Retirement of Cirebon-1 Power Plant

ADB Agrees to Help Accelerate Retirement of Cirebon-1 Power Plant

English
energy
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
BI: UMKM Kawasan akan Terhubung dengan Kerja Sama Konektivitas Pembayaran ASEAN-5
Ekonomi

BI: UMKM Kawasan akan Terhubung dengan Kerja Sama Konektivitas Pembayaran ASEAN-5

Hasil NBA: Tanpa LeBron, Lakers Bekuk Nets
Olahraga

Hasil NBA: Tanpa LeBron, Lakers Bekuk Nets

Senyum Nikita Mirzani Sebelum Jalani Sidang Perdana
Hiburan

Senyum Nikita Mirzani Sebelum Jalani Sidang Perdana

Sikapi Perubahan Iklim, Hyundai Ajak Gunakan Teknologi
Otomotif

Sikapi Perubahan Iklim, Hyundai Ajak Gunakan Teknologi "Hijau"

Presiden Dukung Inisiatif <i>Regional Payment Connectivity</i>
Nasional

Presiden Dukung Inisiatif Regional Payment Connectivity

KTT G20 Segera Dimulai, Ini 3 Agenda Prioritas Presidensi Indonesia
Internasional

KTT G20 Segera Dimulai, Ini 3 Agenda Prioritas Presidensi Indonesia

Pertumbuhan Esports Indonesia Dapat Perhatian Forum Dunia
Teknologi

Pertumbuhan Esports Indonesia Dapat Perhatian Forum Dunia

Kamu Perlu Tahu, Ini 4 Perbedaan Bahasa Inggris di Amerika, Inggris, dan Australia
Pendidikan

Kamu Perlu Tahu, Ini 4 Perbedaan Bahasa Inggris di Amerika, Inggris, dan Australia

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!