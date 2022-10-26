"We will continue to support this struggle. For the umpteenth time, the Indonesian government has stressed to continue to help the Palestinian people in a concrete form," he said while receiving a visit from Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Ibrahim Shtayyeh at the Defense Ministry in Jakarta on Wednesday.
The humanitarian assistance from the Indonesian Government and people for Palestine has included building a hospital in Gaza.
"We are also committed to building hospitals in West Bank and Hebron. Our heart and prayers go with you. We pray for the Palestinian people," he added.
During their meeting, Prabowo and Shtayyeh also discussed the latest global developments.
Shtayyeh expressed gratitude for the Indonesian government's warm welcome during his first state visit to Indonesia. He also lauded the Indonesian government's commitment to work together to create global peace, including in Palestine.
He also expressed appreciation for Indonesia’s firm stance in support of the Palestinian people's struggle for self-determination.
"I enjoyed the meeting, which was held together with breakfast, with Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto. We were warmly welcomed by Indonesian President Joko Widodo during this visit. Our delegation from the tourism sector also held a meeting with the Indonesian private sector and the meeting ran well," he said.