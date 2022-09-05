Timor Leste President to Visit Australia

"I am delighted to announce I will meet with His Excellency Dr Jose Ramos-Horta," Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a statement on Monday.
"I look forward to welcoming President Ramos-Horta to Australia," Prime Minister Albanese stated.
According to Prime Minister Albanese, Australia is committed to supporting Timor?Leste’s economic growth.
This visit will be an opportunity to further deepen this relationship, and explore avenues for strengthened cooperation both bilaterally and in the region.
"Australia and Timor-Leste enjoy a close relationship based on our shared history, mutual interests and strong people-to-people links," Prime Minister Albanese said.
"The President’s visit reflects the deep ties between our two countries," he added.
The President will visit Government House for a ceremonial welcome and state lunch and will lay a wreath at the Australian War Memorial.