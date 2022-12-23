English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Humanitarian assistance must be continued to save lives. (Photo: medcom.id)
Humanitarian assistance must be continued to save lives. (Photo: medcom.id)

Over 20 Million Children Suffering in the Horn of Africa: UNICEF

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 23 December 2022 15:12
Nairobi: The number of children suffering dire drought conditions across Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia has more than doubled in five months, according to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).
 
Around 20.2 million children are now facing the threat of severe hunger, thirst and disease, compared to 10 million in July, as climate change, conflict, global inflation and grain shortages devastate the region. 
 
"While collective and accelerated efforts have mitigated some of the worst impact of what had been feared, children in the Horn of Africa are still facing the most severe drought in more than two generations," said UNICEF Deputy Regional Director for Eastern and Southern Africa Lieke van de Wiel in a media release on Thursday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Humanitarian assistance must be continued to save lives and build the resilience of the staggering number of children and families who are being pushed to the edge – dying from hunger and disease and being displaced in search of food, water and pasture for their livestock," the UNICEF official added.
 
Nearly two million children across Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia are currently estimated to require urgent treatment for severe acute malnutrition, the deadliest form of hunger.
 
In addition, across Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia:
  • More than two million people are displaced internally because of drought.
  • Water insecurity has more than doubled with close to 24 million people now confronting dire water shortages. 
  • Approximately 2.7 million children are out of school because of the drought, with an additional estimated 4 million children at risk of dropping out.
  • As families are driven to the edge dealing with increased stress, children face a range of protection risks – including child labour, child marriage and female genital mutilation (FGM).
  • Gender-based violence (GBV), including sexual violence, exploitation and abuse, is also increasing due to widespread food insecurity and displacement.

UNICEF’s 2023 emergency appeal of US$759 million to provide life-saving support to children and their families will require timely and flexible funding support, especially in the areas of education, water and sanitation, and child protection, which were severely underfunded during UNICEF’s 2022 response. 
 
An additional US$690 million is required to support long-term investments to help children and their families to recover and adapt to climate change.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Focusing on non-traditional countries needs to be a strategy for next year. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia's Trade Surplus Projected to Reach $38.5 Billion in 2023: Ministry

247 Million Malaria Cases Recorded in 2021: WHO

UN Chief Calls for Eradication of Contemporary Forms of Slavery

BACA JUGA
Indonesian Spices Have Potential to Dominate the World: Ganjar

Indonesian Spices Have Potential to Dominate the World: Ganjar

English
central java
Millions of Children in Afghanistan Vaccinated against Measles, Polio

Millions of Children in Afghanistan Vaccinated against Measles, Polio

English
vaccination
VP Urges Indonesia's Tourism Sector to Anticipate Year-End Holidays

VP Urges Indonesia's Tourism Sector to Anticipate Year-End Holidays

English
vice president maruf amin
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Menhub Imbau Masyarakat Waspada Cuaca Ekstrem di Akhir Tahun
Nasional

Menhub Imbau Masyarakat Waspada Cuaca Ekstrem di Akhir Tahun

Portal Satu Data Indonesia Terhubung dengan Kementerian dan Lembaga
Ekonomi

Portal Satu Data Indonesia Terhubung dengan Kementerian dan Lembaga

Catat, 9 Ruas Tol Baru Dibuka Fungsional untuk Natal & Tahun Baru
Otomotif

Catat, 9 Ruas Tol Baru Dibuka Fungsional untuk Natal & Tahun Baru

4 Beasiswa Kuliah S2 di Hungaria, Bisa Kuliah Sambil Liburan
Pendidikan

4 Beasiswa Kuliah S2 di Hungaria, Bisa Kuliah Sambil Liburan

Tren Populer Anak-Anak Saat Ini, dari Wednesday Hingga God of War
Teknologi

Tren Populer Anak-Anak Saat Ini, dari Wednesday Hingga God of War

Putin Ingin Akhiri Perang dengan Cepat Lewat Solusi Diplomatik
Internasional

Putin Ingin Akhiri Perang dengan Cepat Lewat Solusi Diplomatik

Ini Penghargaan Bergengsi yang Belum Diraih Messi, Kalah dari Ronaldo!
Olahraga

Ini Penghargaan Bergengsi yang Belum Diraih Messi, Kalah dari Ronaldo!

Aksi Teatrikal dalam Konser Tunggal Nadin Amizah, Gambarkan Proses Kelahiran di Atas Panggung
Hiburan

Aksi Teatrikal dalam Konser Tunggal Nadin Amizah, Gambarkan Proses Kelahiran di Atas Panggung

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok
Properti

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!