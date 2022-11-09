English  
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
President Jokowi to Attend ASEAN Summit in Cambodia

Andhika Prasetyo, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 09 November 2022 18:59
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) departed for Cambodia on Wednesday afternoon, November 9, 2022. 
 
The Indonesian Head of State is scheduled to attend the ASEAN Summit which will be held on November 10-13, 2022.
 
"That's right. The President will attend the ASEAN Summit," said Bey Machmudin, Presidential Secretariat's Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media here on Wednesday, May 9, 2022.
 
One of the activities at the ASEAN Summit is the handover of the ASEAN Chairmanship from Cambodia to Indonesia. 
 
Indonesia will be the Chair of ASEAN until the end of 2023.

After attending the ASEAN Summit, President Jokowi will immediately return to Bali to prepare for the G20 Summit which will be held on November 15-16 in Bali.
 
(WAH)

