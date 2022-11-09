President Jokowi to Attend ASEAN Summit in Cambodia

The Indonesian Head of State is scheduled to attend the ASEAN Summit which will be held on November 10-13, 2022.
"That's right. The President will attend the ASEAN Summit," said Bey Machmudin, Presidential Secretariat's Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media here on Wednesday, May 9, 2022.
One of the activities at the ASEAN Summit is the handover of the ASEAN Chairmanship from Cambodia to Indonesia.
Indonesia will be the Chair of ASEAN until the end of 2023.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
After attending the ASEAN Summit, President Jokowi will immediately return to Bali to prepare for the G20 Summit which will be held on November 15-16 in Bali.