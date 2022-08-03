Indonesian Foreign Minister Attends Opening of 55th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting

Jakarta: Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi attended the opening of the 55th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting (AMM)/Post Ministerial Meetings (PMC) and other related meetings in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Wednesday.
Prior to the opening ceremony, Indonesia's top diplomat and other ASEAN foreign ministers were received by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.
A day earlier, the Indonesian foreign minister joined the meeting of the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone (SEANWFZ) Commission.
"I underlined the threat of nuclear war is no longer a distant possibility, in the current geopolitical landscape," stated Minister Retno on her official twitter on Tuesday.
According to her, continuous dialogue with nuclear weapon state is the only way forward
The Indonesian government hopes the signing to the protocol of the SEANWFZ treaty by nuclear states to could materialise sooner rather than late.