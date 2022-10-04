English  
More than 40 million people are suffering from food crises in Ethiopia, Jordan, Turkiye and Afghanistan. (Photo: medcom.id)
South Korea Supports WFP's Food Assistance in 4 Countries

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 04 October 2022 11:03
Rome: The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has announced that South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has contributed US$ 2.4 million to WFP’s food assistance in Ethiopia, Jordan, Turkiye and Afghanistan.
 
This contribution includes US$ 400,000 to Ethiopia for food and nutrition assistance in the northern civil war area, US$ 500,000 to Jordan for food assistance to Syrian refugees, US$ 1 million to Turkiye for food and non-food assistance to Syrian refugees as well as livelihood assistance to vulnerable refugees and host communities, and US$ 500,000 to Afghanistan to support families struck by the devastating earthquake in June.
 
"I visited Ethiopia at the end of August and was able to witness the local food crisis, which has gotten worse due to the climate crisis and the aftermath of the Ukraine war.” Said Seon-hee Yoon, Director of WFP’s South Korea office, in a media release on Monday.

"We are grateful for the timely support from the Korean government when 345 million people are severely food insecured worldwide, and among them 45 million people are facing famine.”
 
As of September 2022, more than 40 million people are suffering from food crises in Ethiopia, Jordan, Turkiye and Afghanistan.
 
(WAH)

