Malaysian Foreign Minister Emphasize There should be no Overlapping Actions About Myanmar

Jakarta: Malaysian Minister of Foreign Affairs Zambry Abdul Kadir spoke about ASEAN's handling of the crisis in Myanmar. He said that handing over his trust to Indonesia as ASEAN chairman this year.
"We need to give trust to Ms. (Minister of Foreign Affairs) Retno Marsudi and Indonesia to carry out what we have mutually agreed to," Zambry told media crew in Jakarta, Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
He said member countries should not take overlapping actions. "This kind of attitude will not produce the desired results," he said.
According to him, the five points of context (5PC) are the agreements taken by ASEAN leaders. Indonesia itself has conducted 110 dialogues with various parties in Myanmar.
He acknowledged that the Myanmar issue is indeed rather complicated and difficult to resolve in the near future.
"But the task needs to be given to our chairman, so we shouldn't do something that is beyond the members' knowledge," he exclaimed.
Zamry's statement was made after Thailand held an informal meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Myanmar who was appointed by the junta last month. Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai said the meeting was based on point 14 of the document released after the 2022 ASEAN Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
The point reads, "ASEAN will consider exploring other approaches that can support the implementation of the Five Point Consensus".
Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore were the countries that most emphatically refused to attend this meeting.
Indonesia sees that the approach taken by Thailand by only involving one of the parties to the conflict in Myanmar, has violated the 5PC's mandate.
However, Don argued, the meeting was informal and could not be carried out within the ASEAN framework.
