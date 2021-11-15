China to Provide Vaccine Support to ASEAN Countries until Pandemic Defeated

Beijing: China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with diplomatic envoys of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries to China in Beijing on Sunday.
The Foreign Minister said that as the largest neighbor and most reliable long-term strategic partner of ASEAN countries, China has always been a firm supporter of the building of ASEAN community and the centrality of ASEAN in the regional cooperation architecture.
"Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, President Xi Jinping has maintained close communication and mutual support with ASEAN leaders to further consolidate and deepen bilateral friendly cooperation," China's Foreign Ministry said in a press release on Sunday.
The two sides will soon jointly hold a summit commemorating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of dialogue relations between China and ASEAN countries.
This will be a milestone meeting to chart the course for the development of bilateral relations in the next 30 years.
The Foreign Minister also pointed out that China will continue to provide vaccine support to ASEAN countries until the pandemic is completely defeated.
According to him, China is ready to work with ASEAN countries to launch the Version 3.0 China-ASEAN Free Trade Area, expand cooperation in the digital and green economy, explore new measures for trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, and fully implement the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership as scheduled, so as to inject strong impetus into regional economic recovery and growth.