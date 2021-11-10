English  
United States (US) Secretary of State Antony Blinken (Photo:State Dept)
US to Host Virtual Ministerial Meeting on COVID-19

English united states covid-19 covid-19 pandemic
Willy Haryono • 10 November 2021 13:13
Washington: United States (US) Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to host a virtual ministerial meeting on COVID-19 today.
 
This ministerial builds on the momentum generated by President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 Summit.
 
It aims to establish a platform for regular engagements among foreign ministers to address health security.

"Foreign Ministers must play a central role to bring this pandemic to an end and prepare for the future.  Together with my counterparts and leaders from regional and international organizations, we will assess the current state of the global response to COVID-19, the virus’s impact, and the threat of future pandemics," Blnken said in a statement received by Medcom.id.
 
"We will discuss efforts to accelerate toward vaccine equity and impact.  We will discuss the need for sustainable financing for global health security.  We will also assess the role of enhanced regional collaboration and coordinated political leadership in current and future preparedness and response," he stated.
 
According to him, the COVID-19 pandemic is not only a health crisis, but an economic, humanitarian, and security crisis as well.  
 
Therefore, governments must summon the political will to work together and with leading institutions and leaders across key sectors to keep the focus on both ending the pandemic and building back better global health security capacity and architecture so that we can collectively prevent, detect, and respond to emerging infectious disease threats.
 
"The world has endured the COVID-19 pandemic for nearly two years.  We have seen more than 5 million deaths worldwide, devastated economies, and destroyed livelihoods.  New variants continue to emerge, increasing the uncertainty about the end of the pandemic," he said.

 
(WAH)
