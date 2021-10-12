English  
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

EU Launches Climate Diplomacy Week in Indonesia

europe Climate Change indonesian government
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 12 October 2021 12:39
Jakarta: The European Union (EU) and the EU Member States embassies in Jakarta launched the Climate Diplomacy Week in Indonesia on Monday. 
 
The Climate Diplomacy Week is part of an annual global campaign aimed at promoting positive action and collaboration related to climate change. 
 
This year’s Climate Diplomacy Week will be held from 11 to 16 October 2021 with the theme “Ambition and Action”. 

"Countries all over the world have witnessed the devastating impacts of climate change. In the recent months and weeks, we have seen – again – fires, floods and the most severe droughts in decades caused by the crisis. We need to step up action together, and as fast as possible, for transforming towards a low-carbon and climate-resilient future," the EU Ambassador to Indonesia Vincent Piket said in a press release on Monday.
 
The recent scientific report of the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warns that global warming could surpass 1.5°C in just two decades, and it confirms that the world is warming rapidly due to human influence. 
 
Clear action and more ambition are needed internationally to limit global warming to 1.5°C and reach net-zero emission by 2050. 
 
"The EU is doing its share by adopting the ‘European Green Deal’, a roadmap towards a climate-neutral EU by 2050. It has also adopted the ‘Fit for 55’ package of legislative and policy proposals to deliver the emission reduction target of at least 55% by 2030, compared to 1990 levels," said Ambassador Piket.
 
"We encourage dialogue and an inclusive collaborative climate action. Through the Climate Diplomacy Week, we wish to foster mutual understanding with all parts of society, through the participation of the Indonesian government, civil society organisations, youth groups, and the private sector," he added.
 
Climate Diplomacy Week 2021 will present more than 40 speakers in 15 sessions such as webinars, talk sessions, dialogues; and other outreach activities including mangrove planting.
 
