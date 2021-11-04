UN Agencies Unveil Finance Mechanism to Boost Climate Action

Glasgow: The World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the UN Development Programme (UNDP) and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) have announced the creation of the Systematic Observations Finance Facility (SOFF).
This new finance mechanism will set the foundation to boost climate action globally and will contribute to achieving one of the main goals of COP26 – to urgently scale-up climate finance to support developing countries’ adaptation and mitigation efforts.
The SOFF was created to address the long-standing problem of missing weather and climate observations from Least Developed Countries and Small Island Developing States.
It will strengthen the international response to climate change by filling the data gaps that limit our understanding of the climate.
The three founding agencies, WMO, UNDP and UNEP have signed a Memorandum of Understanding which legally established the SOFF as UN Multi-Partner Trust Fund.
"Filling the large gaps in basic weather and climate data — particularly in Small Island Developing States and Least Developed Countries — is central to effective adaptation efforts and investments," United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a press release on Wednesday.
According to the UN agencies, the implementation of the SOFF will provide benefits not only to the most vulnerable countries, but to all countries across the globe.
Filling the data gaps will lead to better weather forecasts, early warning systems and climate information globally.