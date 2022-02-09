ASEAN, OECD Sign MoU to Strengthen Cooperation

Jakarta: Today, ASEAN and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in conjunction with the OECD Southeast Asia Ministerial Conference.
The MOU was signed by the Secretary-General of ASEAN Dato Lim Jock Hoi and Secretary General of OECD Mathias Cormann, and witnessed by the current and upcoming OECD Southeast Asia Regional Programme (SEARP) co-chairs from the Republic of Korea, Thailand, Viet Nam and Australia.
"The MOU aims to enhance ASEAN and OECD cooperation for a comprehensive, inclusive, and forward-looking partnership to support the implementation of the Blueprints of the ASEAN Economic Community and the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community 2025, especially in the post-COVID-19 pandemic," the ASEAN Secretariat stated in a press release on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.
The new partnership shall strengthen ASEAN and OECD engagement through policy dialogues and development of programmes, projects, and activities in the areas of shared priorities, such as; COVID-19 responses; private sector development, including micro, small and medium enterprises; global value chains; digitalisation; agriculture; smart cities; public health; environment; gender; social protection; and sustainability or green growth.
The MOU will also improve ASEAN Member States’ access to the policy experiences drawn from evidence-based policymaking of OECD, and provide better understanding of ASEAN regional policies and priorities within OECD policy debates.