English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
This is an additional 4 million people living in displacement at the end of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. (Photo: medcom.id)
This is an additional 4 million people living in displacement at the end of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. (Photo: medcom.id)

Over 59.1 Million People Internally Displaced in 2021: Report

English united nations disaster conflict
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 20 May 2022 12:09
Geneva: A record 59.1 million people were internally displaced in 2021 according to the newly released Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC)’s Global Report on Internal Displacement (GRID). 
 
This is an additional 4 million people living in displacement at the end of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020.
 
For the last 15 years, disasters have triggered most internal displacement, with annual numbers significantly higher than those related to conflict and violence.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


2021 was no exception – 23.7 million internal displacements, mainly in Asia-Pacific, and resulting from weather-related events including floods, storms and cyclones. With the expected impacts of climate change and without ambitious climate action, the numbers will likely increase in the coming years.
 
Conflict and violence have triggered 14.4 million internal displacements in 2021, an increase of almost 50 per cent compared with the previous year. The majority of internal displacements took place in Africa, particularly in Ethiopia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, with the violence and conflict in Afghanistan and Myanmar also displacing unprecedented numbers of people.
 
"Gaps in how we understand and address internal displacement in conflict and disaster contexts remain," the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a press release on Thursday.
 
"The International Organization for Migration is proud to partner with IDMC and to provide reliable and accurate data through its Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM), the world’s largest source of primary data on internal displacement," the United Nations (UN) agency said.
 
Building on a long-standing relationship, IOM and IDMC signed a Global Partnership in 2018 to join forces in improving data and to accelerate policymaking and action on internal displacement. 
 
Since 2020, IOM also co-chairs the International Data Alliance for Children on the Move (IDAC), a coalition of governments, international and regional organizations, NGOs, think tanks, academics, and civil society aiming to improve statistics and data on migrant and forcibly displaced children. 
 
"Understanding, managing, and adapting to human mobility trends is crucial to ensure humanitarian assistance and essential services are reaching people where they are most needed," IOM stated.
 
"IOM welcomes the newly released IDMC’s GRID report as a valuable tool for the organization and other humanitarian partners and governments in their responses to evolving needs of communities affected by crises around the world," it concluded.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Expect Indonesia's Budget Deficit to Slide to 4.5% of GDP: Finance Minister

Expect Indonesia's Budget Deficit to Slide to 4.5% of GDP: Finance Minister

English
finance
Finance Minister Proposes Rp74.9 Trillion in Additional Energy Subsidies to DPR

Finance Minister Proposes Rp74.9 Trillion in Additional Energy Subsidies to DPR

English
finance
Cooking Oil Exports to Resume from May 23: President Jokowi

Cooking Oil Exports to Resume from May 23: President Jokowi

English
palm oil
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Ekspor Dibuka, Pemerintah Tetap Wajibkan Pengusaha Sawit Penuhi Pasokan Domestik
Ekonomi

Ekspor Dibuka, Pemerintah Tetap Wajibkan Pengusaha Sawit Penuhi Pasokan Domestik

Hari Kebangkitan Nasional, Presiden Ajak Masyarakat Bangkit Bersama
Nasional

Hari Kebangkitan Nasional, Presiden Ajak Masyarakat Bangkit Bersama

IIMS 2023 Direncanakan Hadir Di Februari
Otomotif

IIMS 2023 Direncanakan Hadir Di Februari

Dosen ITS Finalis European Inventor Award 2022, Temuannya Akan Diujicobakan di Mars
Pendidikan

Dosen ITS Finalis European Inventor Award 2022, Temuannya Akan Diujicobakan di Mars

Senat AS Setuju Paket Bantuan Rp585 Triliun untuk Ukraina
Internasional

Senat AS Setuju Paket Bantuan Rp585 Triliun untuk Ukraina

Chelsea Finis Posisi Ketiga Usai Imbang 1-1 Lawan Leicester
Olahraga

Chelsea Finis Posisi Ketiga Usai Imbang 1-1 Lawan Leicester

KKN di Desa Penari Jadi Film Indonesia Terlaris Sepanjang Masa
Hiburan

KKN di Desa Penari Jadi Film Indonesia Terlaris Sepanjang Masa

Cara Uninstall Aplikasi di Windows 11
Teknologi

Cara Uninstall Aplikasi di Windows 11

5 Kesalahan saat Mendekorasi Rumah Bergaya Bohemian
Properti

5 Kesalahan saat Mendekorasi Rumah Bergaya Bohemian

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!