English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Bilateral relations between Indonesia and the Cook Islands have only been initiated in July 2019. (Photo: KBRI Wellington)
Bilateral relations between Indonesia and the Cook Islands have only been initiated in July 2019. (Photo: KBRI Wellington)

Indonesian Ambassador Conducts Historic Visit to Cook Islands

English indonesian embassy president joko widodo Pacific Exposition 2021
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 12 May 2022 14:18
Roratonga: On Wednesday, Ambassador Fientje Maritje Suebu made a history as the first Indonesian Ambassador to set foot on the Cook Islands.
 
Bilateral relations between Indonesia and the Cook Islands have only been initiated in July 2019.
 
"As I landed in this beautiful island of Rarotonga, I know that we share so many wonderful things in common. The incredible landscapes, the warm and friendly people, wonderful cultures and more.. We are indeed sisters and brothers. We are one big family of the Pacific," said Ambassador Fientje to the Queen's Representative of the Cook Islands, Sir Tom Masters on the presentation of credential ceremony held in Rarotonga, Cook Islands.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The opening of bilateral relations was carried out on the side lines of Indonesia's major event in the Pacific, the 2019 Pacific Expositions in New Zealand.  At that time, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi opened the official diplomatic relations together the Prime Minister and Cook Islands Foreign Minister, Henry Puna through the signing of a joint communique. The Cook Islands was also participated in the 2nd Pacific Exposition held virtually on 27-30 October 2021.
 
Ambassador Fientje, who arrived in New Zealand at the end of January 2022, is the Indonesian Ambassador to New Zealand accredited to Samoa, Tonga, Niue and Cook Islands.  During this historic visit, Ambassador Fientje handed over a letter of credence from President Joko Widodo to the Queen's Representative of the Cook Islands, Sir Tom Masters. Ambassador Fientje also held meetings with various high-ranking officials, including Prime Minister Mark Brown; Minister of Tourism and Economy Patrick Arioka; Speaker of Parliament Tai Tura; as well as several other high-ranking officials.
 
At the meeting, Ambassador Fientje explained the mandate given by President Jokowi to further increase Indonesia's presence as part of the Pacific Region and strengthen bilateral relations with the Cook Islands.
 
In addition, Ambassador Fientje also entrusted about 120 Indonesian citizens and diaspora living in the Cook Islands. Most of them work in the tourism sector. Ambassador Fientje through the Indonesian Embassy in Wellington regularly provides consular services for Indonesian citizens in the Cook Islands. Indonesia should be proud because according to Cook Islands officials, Indonesian workers have good reputation and known for their high work ethic, so that the people of the Cook Islands are very fond of them.
 
The Cook Islands as a small paradise in the Pacific Region has been famous for its beautiful beaches. Tourism is indeed one of the main sources of income for the country. The status itself is self-government which has a special relationship in the form of "free association" with New Zealand.
 
The special constitutional relationship or free association between the Cook Islands and New Zealand is stated in the Joint Centenary Declaration (JCD) which was signed on 11 June 2001. According to the agreement, residents of the Cook Islands still hold New Zealand citizenship status. The Cook Islands have the authority to establish a government and make its own constitution, including interacting with the international community as a sovereign and independent country (art. 4; 'foreign affairs'), while continuing to prioritize consultations with New Zealand. ?

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesian Students in Sudan Urged to Sharpen Skills to Face Competition

Indonesian Students in Sudan Urged to Sharpen Skills to Face Competition

English
Sudan
World Bank Calls for Effective Healthcare Reform in Developing Countries

World Bank Calls for Effective Healthcare Reform in Developing Countries

English
health
Biden Congratulates Marcos on Philippine Presidential Win

Biden Congratulates Marcos on Philippine Presidential Win

English
philippines
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Ford E-Transit Custom, Cocok Buat Lawan DFSK Gelora E
Otomotif

Ford E-Transit Custom, Cocok Buat Lawan DFSK Gelora E

Playoff NBA: Bucks Perkasa di Markas Celtics
Olahraga

Playoff NBA: Bucks Perkasa di Markas Celtics

Usai Lebaran, Tekanan Inflasi Juni 2022 Diprediksi Turun
Ekonomi

Usai Lebaran, Tekanan Inflasi Juni 2022 Diprediksi Turun

Kekayaan Pj Gubernur Papua Barat Paulus Waterpauw Rp10,64 Miliar
Nasional

Kekayaan Pj Gubernur Papua Barat Paulus Waterpauw Rp10,64 Miliar

Lowongan Kerja BUMN di Sucofindo, Lulusan S1 Wajib Daftar
Pendidikan

Lowongan Kerja BUMN di Sucofindo, Lulusan S1 Wajib Daftar

Trevor Strnad Meninggal, The Black Dahlia Murder Tulis Kontak Preventif Bunuh Diri
Hiburan

Trevor Strnad Meninggal, The Black Dahlia Murder Tulis Kontak Preventif Bunuh Diri

Israel Minta Palestina Serahkan Peluru yang Menewaskan Jurnalis Al Jazeera
Internasional

Israel Minta Palestina Serahkan Peluru yang Menewaskan Jurnalis Al Jazeera

Tidak Ada Lagi Game Sepak Bola FIFA Tahun Depan, Berganti EA Sports FC
Teknologi

Tidak Ada Lagi Game Sepak Bola FIFA Tahun Depan, Berganti EA Sports FC

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini
Properti

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!