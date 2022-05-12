Indonesian Ambassador Conducts Historic Visit to Cook Islands

Roratonga: On Wednesday, Ambassador Fientje Maritje Suebu made a history as the first Indonesian Ambassador to set foot on the Cook Islands.
Bilateral relations between Indonesia and the Cook Islands have only been initiated in July 2019.
"As I landed in this beautiful island of Rarotonga, I know that we share so many wonderful things in common. The incredible landscapes, the warm and friendly people, wonderful cultures and more.. We are indeed sisters and brothers. We are one big family of the Pacific," said Ambassador Fientje to the Queen's Representative of the Cook Islands, Sir Tom Masters on the presentation of credential ceremony held in Rarotonga, Cook Islands.
The opening of bilateral relations was carried out on the side lines of Indonesia's major event in the Pacific, the 2019 Pacific Expositions in New Zealand. At that time, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi opened the official diplomatic relations together the Prime Minister and Cook Islands Foreign Minister, Henry Puna through the signing of a joint communique. The Cook Islands was also participated in the 2nd Pacific Exposition held virtually on 27-30 October 2021.
Ambassador Fientje, who arrived in New Zealand at the end of January 2022, is the Indonesian Ambassador to New Zealand accredited to Samoa, Tonga, Niue and Cook Islands. During this historic visit, Ambassador Fientje handed over a letter of credence from President Joko Widodo to the Queen's Representative of the Cook Islands, Sir Tom Masters. Ambassador Fientje also held meetings with various high-ranking officials, including Prime Minister Mark Brown; Minister of Tourism and Economy Patrick Arioka; Speaker of Parliament Tai Tura; as well as several other high-ranking officials.
At the meeting, Ambassador Fientje explained the mandate given by President Jokowi to further increase Indonesia's presence as part of the Pacific Region and strengthen bilateral relations with the Cook Islands.
In addition, Ambassador Fientje also entrusted about 120 Indonesian citizens and diaspora living in the Cook Islands. Most of them work in the tourism sector. Ambassador Fientje through the Indonesian Embassy in Wellington regularly provides consular services for Indonesian citizens in the Cook Islands. Indonesia should be proud because according to Cook Islands officials, Indonesian workers have good reputation and known for their high work ethic, so that the people of the Cook Islands are very fond of them.
The Cook Islands as a small paradise in the Pacific Region has been famous for its beautiful beaches. Tourism is indeed one of the main sources of income for the country. The status itself is self-government which has a special relationship in the form of "free association" with New Zealand.
The special constitutional relationship or free association between the Cook Islands and New Zealand is stated in the Joint Centenary Declaration (JCD) which was signed on 11 June 2001. According to the agreement, residents of the Cook Islands still hold New Zealand citizenship status. The Cook Islands have the authority to establish a government and make its own constitution, including interacting with the international community as a sovereign and independent country (art. 4; 'foreign affairs'), while continuing to prioritize consultations with New Zealand. ?