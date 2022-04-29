English  
Indonesia and Sri Lanka commemorate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year. (Photo: Sri Lanka Foreign Ministry)
Indonesia Donates 3.1 Tonnes of Medicines, Medical Equipment to Sri Lanka

English
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 29 April 2022 11:05
Colombo: Sri lankan Foreign Minister Prof. G.L. Peiris received Indonesian Ambassador Dewi Gustina Tobing at the Foreign Ministry on April 27.
 
The Indonesian Ambassador briefed on the update of Humanitarian Aid to Sri Lanka from the Indonesian government.
 
"Ambassador Tobing briefed the Foreign Minister that pursuant to a request for essential medicines and medical equipment from the Ministry of Health of Sri Lanka, the Government of Indonesia in consultation with Ministry of Health of Sri Lanka and the representative Office of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Indonesia, worked with Health officials and the pharmaceutical industry of Indonesia, to facilitate the provision of 3.1 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Sri Lanka, consisting of essential medicines and medical equipment valued at SL Rs. 517.5 million (approx. US $ 1.6 million)," the Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry said in a press release on Thursday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The Ambassador noted the humanitarian aid would reach Sri Lanka in two batches, with the first shipment to arrive on April 28 on SriLankan Airlines from Jakarta. 
 
The balance would arrive on May 8.
 
"Foreign Minister Peiris conveyed to the Ambassador the deep appreciation of the Government of Sri Lanka to the generous donation of humanitarian aid from the Government of Indonesia, and highlighted that it was a clear manifestation of the close ties of friendship between the two countries," the Ministry stated.
 
"The Minister also noted he looked forward to welcoming his counterpart later in the year to commemorate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Indonesia and Sri Lanka," it added.

 
(WAH)
