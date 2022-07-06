G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting to Be Held in Bali This Week

Jakarta: The G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting (G20 FMM) will be held in Bali from July 7 to 8, 2022.
With the theme of "Building a more peaceful, stable, and prosperous world together," this meeting will serve as a strategic forum to discuss global recovery efforts.?
The G20 FMM will have two sessions. The first session on Strengthening Multilateralism will discuss joint steps to strengthen global collaboration and build mutual trust among countries, which will become an enabling environment for world stability, peace, and development.
Two special speakers will share their ideas in this session, namely UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Prof. Jeffrey Sachs (Columbia University). They will share their views on empowerment of multilateral principles and forums amid the current geopolitical situation.
The second session on Food and Energy Security will discuss strategic steps to overcome the food crisis, fertilizers shortage, and rising global commodity prices.
Rising commodity prices and disruption of global supply chains have had major impacts on developing countries. For this reason, the G20, as an economic forum representing various regions of the world, has the power to discuss these issues comprehensively to find sustainable socio-economic solutions.
For this session, Indonesia invites three special speakers, namely David Beasley (Executive Director of the World Food Programme), Damilola Ogunbiyi (Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All and Co-Chair of UN-Energy), and Mari Elka Pangestu (Managing Director of the World Bank). They will provide insights into the impacts of the current conflict on the world economy and development.
Moreover, on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, the Indonesian Minister for Foreign Affairs will also hold several bilateral meetings with Foreign Ministers from both G20 member countries and other invited countries.
The G20 is a strategic multilateral platform that connects the world's 20 major economies.
The G20 plays a strategic role in securing the future of global economic growth and prosperity.
"Indonesia holds the 2022 G20 Presidency and prioritizes cooperation in strengthening the global health architecture, digital transformation, and energy transition," the Indonesian Foreign Ministry said in a press release on Wednesday.
"With the new situation in Ukraine, issues related to food security will also be widely discussed at the G20 meetings," it added.
The series of G20 meetings under the Indonesian Presidency started on December 1, 2021 and will culminate in the Bali Summit on November 15-16, 2022.