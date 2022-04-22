English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
It substantially reduces deadly severe malaria. (Photo: medcom.id)
It substantially reduces deadly severe malaria. (Photo: medcom.id)

Over 1 Million African Children Protected by First Malaria Vaccine: WHO

English health africa vaccine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 22 April 2022 11:16
Geneva: As World Malaria Day approaches, more than 1 million children in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi have received one or more doses of the world’s first malaria vaccine, thanks to a pilot programme coordinated by WHO.
 
The malaria vaccine pilots, first launched by the Government of Malawi in April 2019, have shown that the RTS,S/AS01 (RTS,S) vaccine is safe and feasible to deliver, and that it substantially reduces deadly severe malaria. 
 
These findings paved the way for the historic October 2021 WHO recommendation for the expanded use of RTS,S among children living in settings with moderate to high malaria transmission. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


If widely deployed, WHO estimates that the vaccine could save the lives of an additional 40 000 to 80 000 African children each year. 
 
"As a malaria researcher in my early career, I dreamed of the day we would have an effective vaccine against this devastating disease,"said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, in a press release on Thursday.
 
"This vaccine is not just a scientific breakthrough, it’s life-changing for families across Africa. It demonstrates the power of science and innovation for health. Even so, there is an urgent need to develop more and better tools to save lives and drive progress towards a malaria-free world," he added.
 
More than US$ 155 million has been secured from Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance to support the introduction, procurement and delivery of the malaria vaccine for Gavi-eligible countries in sub-Saharan Africa. 
 
WHO guidance is available to countries as they consider whether and how to adopt RTS,S as an additional tool to reduce child illness and deaths from malaria.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Increase Education, Research Budget for Improved Competitiveness: VP Ma'ruf

Increase Education, Research Budget for Improved Competitiveness: VP Ma'ruf

English
vice president maruf amin
Govt Ensures National Roads, Bridges Ready to Serve Eid Travellers

Govt Ensures National Roads, Bridges Ready to Serve Eid Travellers

English
eid al-fitr
USAID Committed to Supporting Sustainable Cocoa Industry in Indonesia

USAID Committed to Supporting Sustainable Cocoa Industry in Indonesia

English
united states
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Berulah Lagi, KKB Bakar Gedung di Kabupaten Puncak
Nasional

Berulah Lagi, KKB Bakar Gedung di Kabupaten Puncak

Leclerc Pimpin Tim Ferrari Tercepat di FP1 GP Emilia Romagna
Olahraga

Leclerc Pimpin Tim Ferrari Tercepat di FP1 GP Emilia Romagna

AS Keluarkan Peringatan Bahaya Bepergian di Yerusalem
Internasional

AS Keluarkan Peringatan Bahaya Bepergian di Yerusalem

Jadwal Libur Sekolah Bisa Dimajukan, Kemendikbudristek: Itu Kewenangan Pemda
Pendidikan

Jadwal Libur Sekolah Bisa Dimajukan, Kemendikbudristek: Itu Kewenangan Pemda

Panja Komisi VI Sepakat Selamatkan Garuda Indonesia
Ekonomi

Panja Komisi VI Sepakat Selamatkan Garuda Indonesia

Pacari Pria Berondong, Wulan Guritno: Seperti Nabi Muhammad dan Khadijah
Hiburan

Pacari Pria Berondong, Wulan Guritno: Seperti Nabi Muhammad dan Khadijah

Di Masa Depan, Sopir Bakal Dilatih Mobil
Otomotif

Di Masa Depan, Sopir Bakal Dilatih Mobil

Waspada, Ada Trojan Menyamar Sebagai Karyawan Bank
Teknologi

Waspada, Ada Trojan Menyamar Sebagai Karyawan Bank

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini
Properti

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!