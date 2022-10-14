English  
The impact of COVID-19 is still being felt around the world. (Photo: medcom.id)
New Zealand Announces Further Pandemic Support for Pacific Island Countries

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 14 October 2022 12:49
Wellington: New Zealand has announced further pandemic support for Pacific Island countries with vaccine boosters, COVID-19 anti-viral treatments, and by strengthening the capacity of the health workforce to respond to further pandemics.
 
"The impact of COVID-19 is still being felt around the world, including the Pacific. As we continue our re-connections this year we have a clear focus on supporting the social and economic resilience of our Pacific partners and their health priorities," New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said in a media release on Friday.
 
The minister made the announcement in the Cook Islands, during a visit to Rarotonga Hospital where she met frontline health workers involved in the COVID-19 response.

The package of support includes:
  • Additional funding of $3.8 million for the Polynesian Health Corridors programme for pandemic preparedness and response over the next year, to continue COVID-19 immunisation support, provide public health advice and help strengthen the health workforce.
  • A $1.1 million contribution to the World Health Organisation to increase access to COVID-19 therapeutics in the wider Pacific, with accompanying technical support;
  • Access to COVID-19 oral antivirals from Aotearoa New Zealand’s domestic supply for the Cook Islands, Niue and Tokelau. There will be accompanying guidance and support, facilitated by the Polynesian Health Corridors team, through clinical specialists and organisations in Aotearoa New Zealand;
  • Provision of second COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine boosters to the Cook Islands, Niue and Tokelau as requested.

 
(WAH)

