English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Japan hopes that this assistance will contribute to overcoming the hardship faced by the people of the Kyrgyz Republic. (Photo: medcom.id)
Japan hopes that this assistance will contribute to overcoming the hardship faced by the people of the Kyrgyz Republic. (Photo: medcom.id)

Japan Provides Emergency Aid of $1 Million to Kyrgyzstan

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 28 October 2022 14:44
Tokyo: The Government of Japan today decided to provide Emergency Grant Aid of USD 1 million to the Kyrgyz Republic in response to the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the Central Asian country.
 
The deteroriation of the humanitarian situation was caused by the clashes that occurred around the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.
 
This Emergency Grand Aid will allow the implementation of humanitarian assistance activities in areas such as food, shelter and non-food items, as well as protection.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Japan hopes that this assistance will contribute to overcoming the hardship faced by the people of the Kyrgyz Republic, with whom Japan has long-standing and amicable relations." the Foreign Ministry of Japan stated in a media release on Friday.
 
The aid will be delivered through the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) 
 
The two UN agencies will receive USD 0.5 million each.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Tuvalu has been hit by the drought caused by La Nina. (Photo: medcom.id)

Japan Provides Emergency Assistance to Tuvalu in Response to Drought

Australia, Japan Leaders to Meet in Perth

Indonesia, Japan Discuss Cooperation on Strengthening Coastal Defense

BACA JUGA
KPK Names Bangkalan Regent Graft Suspect

KPK Names Bangkalan Regent Graft Suspect

English
corruption
Japan Provides Emergency Assistance to Tuvalu in Response to Drought

Japan Provides Emergency Assistance to Tuvalu in Response to Drought

English
Japan
Youth Pledge Still Resonates: President Jokowi

Youth Pledge Still Resonates: President Jokowi

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
<i>Gimana</i> Nasib Kereta Cepat Jakarta-Bandung? Ini Kata Luhut
Ekonomi

Gimana Nasib Kereta Cepat Jakarta-Bandung? Ini Kata Luhut

Hasil NBA: Lewat OT, Doncic Bantu Mavericks Atasi Nets
Olahraga

Hasil NBA: Lewat OT, Doncic Bantu Mavericks Atasi Nets

Gitaris Motley Crue Mick Mars Pensiun dari Band
Hiburan

Gitaris Motley Crue Mick Mars Pensiun dari Band

Lulus dengan IPK 3,98, Begini Cara Mahasiswi ITB Ini Raih Nilai Nyaris Sempurna
Pendidikan

Lulus dengan IPK 3,98, Begini Cara Mahasiswi ITB Ini Raih Nilai Nyaris Sempurna

Kementerian ESDM Rilis Hasil Uji Solar B40 di Dataran Tinggi, Ini Catatannya
Otomotif

Kementerian ESDM Rilis Hasil Uji Solar B40 di Dataran Tinggi, Ini Catatannya

Putin Tegaskan Tidak Akan Gunakan Senjata Nuklir di Ukraina
Internasional

Putin Tegaskan Tidak Akan Gunakan Senjata Nuklir di Ukraina

3 Wakil Indonesia Bersiap di AOV Premier League 2022
Teknologi

3 Wakil Indonesia Bersiap di AOV Premier League 2022

Gagal Ujian Praktik SIM, Bisa Diulang di Hari yang Sama
Nasional

Gagal Ujian Praktik SIM, Bisa Diulang di Hari yang Sama

Tangerang Jadi Kota Paling Diburu Pencari Rumah Seken
Properti

Tangerang Jadi Kota Paling Diburu Pencari Rumah Seken

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!