Japan Provides Emergency Aid of $1 Million to Kyrgyzstan

The deteroriation of the humanitarian situation was caused by the clashes that occurred around the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.
This Emergency Grand Aid will allow the implementation of humanitarian assistance activities in areas such as food, shelter and non-food items, as well as protection.
"Japan hopes that this assistance will contribute to overcoming the hardship faced by the people of the Kyrgyz Republic, with whom Japan has long-standing and amicable relations." the Foreign Ministry of Japan stated in a media release on Friday.
The aid will be delivered through the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)
The two UN agencies will receive USD 0.5 million each.