English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The flood disaster is driven by climate change (Photo:Medcom.id)
The flood disaster is driven by climate change (Photo:Medcom.id)

Pakistan, UN Launch $160 Million Floods Response Plan

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 31 August 2022 10:59
Geneva: The 2022 Pakistan Floods Response Plan (FRP) was jointly launched on Tuesday by Government of Pakistan and the United Nations (UN), simultaneously in Islamabad and Geneva. 
 
The FRP is being launched in the backdrop of devastating rains, floods and landslides that have impacted more than 33 million people in different parts of Pakistan. 
 
The FRP focuses on the needs of 5.2 million people, with life-saving response activities amounting to US$160.3 million covering food security, assistance for agriculture and livestock, shelter and non-food items, nutrition programmes, primary health services, protection, water and sanitation, women’s health, and education support, as well as shelter for displaced people.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The FRP focuses on the needs of 5.2 million people, with life-saving response activities amounting to US$160.3 million covering food security, assistance for agriculture and livestock, shelter and non-food items, nutrition programmes, primary health services, protection, water and sanitation, women’s health, and education support, as well as shelter for displaced people.
 
"The Government’s efforts are being supported by the Pakistani nation with people, civil society and humanitarian organizations stepping forward in a big way to complement the relief work with our characteristic generosity and philanthropic spirit. The Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund 2022 has also been established to facilitate people all over the country and overseas to contribute to the flood relief efforts," Pakistan Foreign Minister  Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said in a press release on Tuesday.
 
Over 1,100 people including over 350 children have lost their lives, more than 1,600 people have been injured, over 287,000 houses have been fully and 662,000 partially destroyed, over 735,000 livestock have perished and 2 million acres of crops have been adversely impacted, besides severe damage to communications infrastructure.
 
"This super flood is driven by climate change - the causes are international and so the response calls for international solidarity," the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Julien Harneis said.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
ADB Approves $200 Million Emergency Assistance Loan for Sri Lanka

ADB Approves $200 Million Emergency Assistance Loan for Sri Lanka

English
sri lanka
President Jokowi to Inaugurate Papua Football Academy

President Jokowi to Inaugurate Papua Football Academy

English
president joko widodo
G20 Summit Preparations in Bali Nearing Completion: VP

G20 Summit Preparations in Bali Nearing Completion: VP

English
G20
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Positif Covid-19, Mahathir Mohamad Dilarikan ke Rumah Sakit
Internasional

Positif Covid-19, Mahathir Mohamad Dilarikan ke Rumah Sakit

Usulan Pajak BBN-KB & Progresif Dihapus, Korlantas: Biar Bayar Pajak
Otomotif

Usulan Pajak BBN-KB & Progresif Dihapus, Korlantas: Biar Bayar Pajak

Sambil Pukul Tifa dan Main Bola, Jokowi Luncurkan Papua Football Academy
Olahraga

Sambil Pukul Tifa dan Main Bola, Jokowi Luncurkan Papua Football Academy

Ibunda Penyanyi Ressa Herlambang Meninggal Dunia
Hiburan

Ibunda Penyanyi Ressa Herlambang Meninggal Dunia

Bursa Saham Tiongkok Terkoreksi pada Perdagangan Pagi
Ekonomi

Bursa Saham Tiongkok Terkoreksi pada Perdagangan Pagi

Presiden Mulai Bagikan BLT BBM
Nasional

Presiden Mulai Bagikan BLT BBM

Kemendikbudristek Usulkan Tambahan Anggaran Rp10,15 Triliun, Ini Rinciannya
Pendidikan

Kemendikbudristek Usulkan Tambahan Anggaran Rp10,15 Triliun, Ini Rinciannya

2 Laptop Asus Zenbook 14 OLED ke Indonesia, Harga Kurang dari Rp20 Juta
Teknologi

2 Laptop Asus Zenbook 14 OLED ke Indonesia, Harga Kurang dari Rp20 Juta

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!