Pakistan, UN Launch $160 Million Floods Response Plan

The FRP is being launched in the backdrop of devastating rains, floods and landslides that have impacted more than 33 million people in different parts of Pakistan.
The FRP focuses on the needs of 5.2 million people, with life-saving response activities amounting to US$160.3 million covering food security, assistance for agriculture and livestock, shelter and non-food items, nutrition programmes, primary health services, protection, water and sanitation, women’s health, and education support, as well as shelter for displaced people.
"The Government’s efforts are being supported by the Pakistani nation with people, civil society and humanitarian organizations stepping forward in a big way to complement the relief work with our characteristic generosity and philanthropic spirit. The Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund 2022 has also been established to facilitate people all over the country and overseas to contribute to the flood relief efforts," Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said in a press release on Tuesday.
Over 1,100 people including over 350 children have lost their lives, more than 1,600 people have been injured, over 287,000 houses have been fully and 662,000 partially destroyed, over 735,000 livestock have perished and 2 million acres of crops have been adversely impacted, besides severe damage to communications infrastructure.
"This super flood is driven by climate change - the causes are international and so the response calls for international solidarity," the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Julien Harneis said.