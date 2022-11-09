Australian PM to Visit Cambodia, Indonesia, Thailand

The Prime Minister will meet with counterparts at the East Asia, ASEAN, G20 and APEC Summits to discuss the most pressing strategic, economic and climate challenges facing the region and world.
The Prime Minister will travel to Phnom Penh from 11–14 November to attend the East Asia Summit, the region’s premier leader led forum for strategic discussion. In Phnom Penh, the Prime Minister will also attend the 2nd Annual ASEAN-Australia Summit.
From November 14–17, the Prime Minister will attend the Bali G20 Summit in Indonesia – the world’s top table for international economic cooperation. In Bali, the Prime Minister will work with G20 leaders to chart a pathway to achieving the international conditions needed to ease economic pressures at home.
While in Bali, the Prime Minister will join Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deliver a keynote address at the Business 20 Summit, which will bring together more than 1,000 CEOs, investors and senior executives from Australia, the Indo-Pacific region, and across the world.
The Prime Minister will then travel to Bangkok from 17-19 November to attend the 29th APEC Economic Leaders’ Summit. The Summit will focus on practical action to support regional economic integration and an open trade and investment environment.
"Australia has always been an outward facing nation and we have never shied away from facing up to global challenges. The global economic outlook is stark, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has exacerbated the challenges of food insecurity, rising energy prices, rising inflation and cost of living pressures globally," Prime Minister Albanese in a statement on Wednesday.
Alongside summit commitments, the Prime Minister will meet bilaterally with a range of other leaders to discuss international developments and identify new opportunities for cooperation, including on regional security, energy transition and climate action.
"My role at these summits will be one of advocacy for not only Australians, but also for those of our Pacific neighbours who face many of the same pressures that we do. At each summit I will emphasise Australia’s commitment to the global transition to net zero, and our vision for a stable, peaceful, resilient and prosperous region. I will remain, on behalf of the Australian people, a fierce opponent to Russia’s immoral and illegal invasion of Ukraine. I look forward to engaging my counterparts in Phnom Penh, Bali and Bangkok in the next week," he stated.