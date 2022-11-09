English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (Photo: twitter/@AlboMP)
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (Photo: twitter/@AlboMP)

Australian PM to Visit Cambodia, Indonesia, Thailand

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 09 November 2022 13:34
Canberra: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is set to join world leaders at premier international and regional summits in Cambodia, Indonesia and Thailand from November 11–19.
 
The Prime Minister will meet with counterparts at the East Asia, ASEAN, G20 and APEC Summits to discuss the most pressing strategic, economic and climate challenges facing the region and world.
 
The Prime Minister will travel to Phnom Penh from 11–14 November to attend the East Asia Summit, the region’s premier leader led forum for strategic discussion. In Phnom Penh, the Prime Minister will also attend the 2nd Annual ASEAN-Australia Summit.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


From November 14–17, the Prime Minister will attend the Bali G20 Summit in Indonesia – the world’s top table for international economic cooperation. In Bali, the Prime Minister will work with G20 leaders to chart a pathway to achieving the international conditions needed to ease economic pressures at home.
 
While in Bali, the Prime Minister will join Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deliver a keynote address at the Business 20 Summit, which will bring together more than 1,000 CEOs, investors and senior executives from Australia, the Indo-Pacific region, and across the world.
 
The Prime Minister will then travel to Bangkok from 17-19 November to attend the 29th APEC Economic Leaders’ Summit. The Summit will focus on practical action to support regional economic integration and an open trade and investment environment.
 
"Australia has always been an outward facing nation and we have never shied away from facing up to global challenges. The global economic outlook is stark, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has exacerbated the challenges of food insecurity, rising energy prices, rising inflation and cost of living pressures globally," Prime Minister Albanese in a statement on Wednesday. 
 
Alongside summit commitments, the Prime Minister will meet bilaterally with a range of other leaders to discuss international developments and identify new opportunities for cooperation, including on regional security, energy transition and climate action.
 
"My role at these summits will be one of advocacy for not only Australians, but also for those of our Pacific neighbours who face many of the same pressures that we do. At each summit I will emphasise Australia’s commitment to the global transition to net zero, and our vision for a stable, peaceful, resilient and prosperous region. I will remain, on behalf of the Australian people, a fierce opponent to Russia’s immoral and illegal invasion of Ukraine. I look forward to engaging my counterparts in Phnom Penh, Bali and Bangkok in the next week," he stated.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT

Foto Terpopuler: Penampakan Gerhana Bulan di Berbagai Negara hingga Jokowi Tinjau Persiapan KTT G20

Melihat Gerhana Bulan di Berbagai Negara

Bank Sentral Australia Naikkan Suku Bunga, Pengetatan Bakal Terus Dilanjutkan

BACA JUGA
New Zealand PM to Visit Cambodia to Attend East Asia Summit

New Zealand PM to Visit Cambodia to Attend East Asia Summit

English
New Zealand
Inflationary Pressures Expected to Increase in December: BI's Survey

Inflationary Pressures Expected to Increase in December: BI's Survey

English
inflation
Indonesia Receives First Payment for Reducing Emissions in East Kalimantan: World Bank

Indonesia Receives First Payment for Reducing Emissions in East Kalimantan: World Bank

English
forest
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Mendag: Pertumbuhan Ekspor 21,64% Jadi Motor Pertumbuhan Ekonomi RI
Ekonomi

Mendag: Pertumbuhan Ekspor 21,64% Jadi Motor Pertumbuhan Ekonomi RI

Penyuap Rektor Unila Beri Uang untuk Loloskan 2 Calon Mahasiswa Kedokteran
Nasional

Penyuap Rektor Unila Beri Uang untuk Loloskan 2 Calon Mahasiswa Kedokteran

Selamat! UI Kampus Terbaik di Indonesia Versi QS Asia University Rankings 2023
Pendidikan

Selamat! UI Kampus Terbaik di Indonesia Versi QS Asia University Rankings 2023

Bocoran Honda e:N2 Concept, Sedan Atau Crossover Nih?
Otomotif

Bocoran Honda e:N2 Concept, Sedan Atau Crossover Nih?

Menarik Nih, Ada Striker 18 Tahun di Timnas Australia untuk Piala Dunia 2022
Olahraga

Menarik Nih, Ada Striker 18 Tahun di Timnas Australia untuk Piala Dunia 2022

Gempa 6,6 Magnitudo Guncang Nepal, Enam Orang Dilaporkan Tewas
Internasional

Gempa 6,6 Magnitudo Guncang Nepal, Enam Orang Dilaporkan Tewas

Raffi Ahmad Bantu Cicilan Rumah Jessica Iskandar yang Nunggak 3 Bulan
Hiburan

Raffi Ahmad Bantu Cicilan Rumah Jessica Iskandar yang Nunggak 3 Bulan

PlayStation Siap Luncurkan PS VR2, Cek Harganya di Indonesia
Teknologi

PlayStation Siap Luncurkan PS VR2, Cek Harganya di Indonesia

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!