Indonesia Condemns Terrorist Attack in Istanbul

According to media reports, the terror attack killed at least 6 people and injured dozens.
"The Indonesian Embassy in Ankara and the Indonesian Consulate General in Istanbul are currently communicating and coordinating with local authorities and the Indonesian community around the location," the Ministry said in a media release on Monday.
"Until now, there is no reports about Indonesian victims," the Ministry added.
Based on the Ministry's database, the number of Indonesian citizens living in Istanbul is around 500 people.
However, the location of the bomb attack is one of the most popular destinations for foreign tourists, including Indonesian travelers.
"Indonesian people in Istanbul and its surroundings are asked to increase their vigilance and avoid crowded places if there is no urgent need. In an emergency, please contact the local authorities and Indonesian Representatives immediately," the Ministry explained.
"The Indonesian government condemns this bomb attack and expresses deep condolences for the dead and injured. Indonesia hopes that those responsible for this incident can be arrested soon," the Ministry stressed.