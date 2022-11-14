English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The number of Indonesian citizens living in Istanbul is around 500 people. (Photo: medcom.id)
The number of Indonesian citizens living in Istanbul is around 500 people. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Condemns Terrorist Attack in Istanbul

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 14 November 2022 10:53
Jakarta: The Indonesian government has not received any reports of Indonesian casualties following an explosion in Istanbul, Turkiye's largest city, on Sunday, the Indonesian Foreign Ministry has said.
 
According to media reports, the terror attack killed at least 6 people and injured dozens.
 
"The Indonesian Embassy in Ankara and the Indonesian Consulate General in Istanbul are currently communicating and coordinating with local authorities and the Indonesian community around the location," the Ministry said in a media release on Monday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Until now, there is no reports about Indonesian victims," the Ministry added.
 
Based on the Ministry's database, the number of Indonesian citizens living in Istanbul is around 500 people. 
 
However, the location of the bomb attack is one of the most popular destinations for foreign tourists, including Indonesian travelers.
 
"Indonesian people in Istanbul and its surroundings are asked to increase their vigilance and avoid crowded places if there is no urgent need. In an emergency, please contact the local authorities and Indonesian Representatives immediately," the Ministry explained.
 
"The Indonesian government condemns this bomb attack and expresses deep condolences for the dead and injured. Indonesia hopes that those responsible for this incident can be arrested soon," the Ministry stressed.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
The digital finance sector has very promising potential. (Photo: medcom.id)

Fintech Can Help Promote Economic Growth in Indonesia: Minister

Nearly 172.1 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Indonesia Adds 6,247 Daily Cases of COVID-19

BACA JUGA
5 Southeast Asian Countries Strengthen Cooperation in Regional Payment Connectivity

5 Southeast Asian Countries Strengthen Cooperation in Regional Payment Connectivity

English
Bank Indonesia
Indonesia Urges ASEAN, China to Help Maintain Stability in Region

Indonesia Urges ASEAN, China to Help Maintain Stability in Region

English
president joko widodo
Fintech Can Help Promote Economic Growth in Indonesia: Minister

Fintech Can Help Promote Economic Growth in Indonesia: Minister

English
finance
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Ronaldo: Saya Pernah Menghormati Ten Hag!
Olahraga

Ronaldo: Saya Pernah Menghormati Ten Hag!

Tingkah Nagita Slavina di Pertandingan Tenis Raffi Ahmad vs Desta Bikin Netizen Gagal Fokus
Hiburan

Tingkah Nagita Slavina di Pertandingan Tenis Raffi Ahmad vs Desta Bikin Netizen Gagal Fokus

Presiden Dukung Inisiatif <i>Regional Payment Connectivity</i>
Nasional

Presiden Dukung Inisiatif Regional Payment Connectivity

KTT G20 Tekan Pengangguran di Bali
Ekonomi

KTT G20 Tekan Pengangguran di Bali

KTT G20 Segera Dimulai, Ini 3 Agenda Prioritas Presidensi Indonesia
Internasional

KTT G20 Segera Dimulai, Ini 3 Agenda Prioritas Presidensi Indonesia

Proving Ground Bisa Tingkatkan Daya Saing Industri Otomotif
Otomotif

Proving Ground Bisa Tingkatkan Daya Saing Industri Otomotif

Pertumbuhan Esports Indonesia Dapat Perhatian Forum Dunia
Teknologi

Pertumbuhan Esports Indonesia Dapat Perhatian Forum Dunia

Kamu Perlu Tahu, Ini 4 Perbedaan Bahasa Inggris di Amerika, Inggris, dan Australia
Pendidikan

Kamu Perlu Tahu, Ini 4 Perbedaan Bahasa Inggris di Amerika, Inggris, dan Australia

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!