Japan, Cambodia Agree to Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation

Tokyo: Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa and Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and related Meetings in Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia, today, August 4, 2023.
Cambodia hold the Chairmanship of ASEAN this year.
Minister Hayashi expressed his willingness to strengthen bilateral relations which is at the best level ever toward the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Cambodia next year.
Minister Hayashi also stated that Japan will cooperate to make the Sihanoukville Port operate as a hub port for Cambodia and the region.
"Minister Hayashi expressed his serious concerns over the execution of Myanmer citizens by the Myanmar military," the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a media release on Thursday.
"He stated that he would do his utmost to support the efforts of ASEAN, including Cambodia as the ASEAN Chair," the Ministry added.
Minister Hayashi expressed his gratitude for the contributions of Cambodia as the ASEAN Chair in hosting the ASEAN-related Foreign Ministers' Meetings.
The two Ministers also shared the view to work together for the success of a series of the meetings, given multiple challenges such as the situation in Ukraine, North Korea's nuclear, missile and abductions issue, and the South China Sea issue.
In addition, the two Ministers also concurred to continue to work closely for the success of the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation next year.