Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Indonesia, South Korea Agree to Intensify Maritime Cooperation

English
Antara • 14 October 2021 17:35
Jakarta: The governments of Indonesia and South Korea continue to bolster cooperation in the maritime sector through a bilateral meeting here, Wednesday.
 
Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan held a bilateral meeting with South Korea's Oceans and Fisheries Minister Moon Seong-hyeok to discuss several cooperation projects between both nations.
 
“I am pleased to welcome Minister Moon Seong-hyeok today. Through this bilateral meeting, I hope the cooperation between Indonesia and South Korea would grow stronger, especially in the maritime sector,” Pandjaitan noted in a written statement obtained here, Thursday.




During the meeting, discussions specifically revolved around various cooperation projects between Indonesia and South Korea through the Marine Technology Cooperation Research Center (MTCRC), such as mangrove forest restoration, marine debris management, climate change, and several other issues related to maritime affairs.
 
“I invite South Korea, along with Indonesia, to develop a world that prioritizes the principle of sustainability for future generations," he affirmed.
 
Apart from holding a bilateral meeting, the two ministers also inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on offshore plant industry cooperation.
 
The MoU was also signed by five related companies comprising two firms from Korea -- GasEntec and Samin MTS -- and three companies from Indonesia: Elnusa, GTSI, and JSK Shipping.
 
The MoU covers the development of technology related to the offshore installation service industry; encourages communication and cooperation in the private sector; supports capacity building and human resource development; and closure of facilities and environmental restoration of oil and gas platforms, or decommissioning, and re-utilization of offshore factories.
 
Minister Moon Seong-hyeok expressed optimism that the cooperation between both nations would help foster the development of various industries in Indonesia.
 
"I am very pleased with today's meeting and the MoU. Korea has always supported various forms of bilateral cooperation with Indonesia, especially regarding maritime issues. I am optimistic that various industries would continue to develop through this cooperation," he noted.

 
