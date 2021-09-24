Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Inspire

Confuse

Sad

Jakarta: 1 million doses of Sinovac's Covid-19 vaccine has been received by the Indonesian government from the Chinese government.In addition, Sinovac has also donated 1 million doses of its covid-19 vaccine to Indonesia."Today, 1 million doses of Sinovac vaccine, received from the Chinese government, have arrived. On the same day, 1 million doses of Sinovac vaccine, donated by the Sinovac vaccine company, have been received free of charge," said Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi during a virtual press conference here on Friday.Retno said that on September 21, Indonesia also received 200,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine from the Chinese Red Cross Society."I express my gratitude and appreciation for the support given by the Chinese government, Sinovac company, and also the Chinese Red Cross Society," added Retno.She announced that a total of 273,603,790 doses of covid-19 vaccine had arrived in Indonesia during the covid-19 pandemic.(WAH)