English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
In April 2021, the La Soufriere volcano experienced explosive eruptions.
In April 2021, the La Soufriere volcano experienced explosive eruptions.

World Bank Approves $40 Million for Volcano Eruption Recovery Project in St Vincent

English disaster Climate Change covid-19
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 01 December 2021 11:06
Washington: The World Bank Board of Executive Directors approved today US$40 million for the Volcanic Eruption Emergency Project in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. 
 
The project is also financed by a US$2 million grant from the European Union’s Caribbean Regional Resilience Building Facility, managed by the World Bank’s Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery.
 
"The people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines have endured the twin shocks of the volcanic eruption and COVID-19. The project will help the country build back better while taking into account its vulnerability to natural disasters and the growing threat of climate change," said Lilia Burunciuc, World Bank Country Director for Caribbean Countries, in a press release on Tuesday. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


In April 2021, the La Soufrière volcano experienced explosive eruptions that damaged critical services, infrastructure, and agriculture, affecting the entire population of the island of St Vincent. 
 
The eruption also resulted in significant population displacement—approximately 22,400 people were evacuated from areas close to the volcano, many remaining in shelters for months. 
 
The natural disaster compounded the effects of COVID-19, creating financing needs estimated at US$175 million, 23 percent of the country’s gross domestic product in 2021.
 
"This project will support the government’s efforts to restore infrastructure, stimulate economic activity, and assist the most vulnerable in the population, particularly women. We hope that this project will be a catalyst for growth and strengthen the country’s resilience," Burunciuc stted.
 
The Volcanic Eruption Emergency Project will support the rapid restoration of critical infrastructure damaged by the volcanic eruptions. It will also improve the government’s capacity to respond to future emergencies, provide temporary grants to 4,000 displaced households, and be used to implement a cash-for-work program to support the labor-intensive work of ash and debris cleaning.
 
In April 2021, the World Bank provided US$20 million to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to address immediate needs, and the Bank allocated a further US$50 million for budget support in June 2021. The Volcanic Eruption Emergency Project financing, which is from the International Development Association (IDA), is interest-free with a maturity of 40 years, including a grace period of 10 years.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Records 278 New COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Records 278 New COVID-19 Cases

English
indonesian government
Indonesians Urged to Tighten Health Protocols against Omicron COVID-19 Variant

Indonesians Urged to Tighten Health Protocols against Omicron COVID-19 Variant

English
indonesian government
Fiscal Policy Should Create Dynamic Economic Environment: Ministry

Fiscal Policy Should Create Dynamic Economic Environment: Ministry

English
finance
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Tutup 74 Anak-Cucu BUMN, Erick Thohir Beberkan Kenaikan Pendapatan Perusahaan
Ekonomi

Tutup 74 Anak-Cucu BUMN, Erick Thohir Beberkan Kenaikan Pendapatan Perusahaan

Mabes Polri Tegaskan Pelarangan Reuni Akbar 212
Nasional

Mabes Polri Tegaskan Pelarangan Reuni Akbar 212

World Tour Finals 2021: Greysia/Apriyani Mulus
Olahraga

World Tour Finals 2021: Greysia/Apriyani Mulus

Bakal Disidang Akibat Ancam Adam Deni, Jerinx: Kun Fayakun
Hiburan

Bakal Disidang Akibat Ancam Adam Deni, Jerinx: Kun Fayakun

Baterai Keyless Lemah, Ini Trik Menyalakan Mobil
Otomotif

Baterai Keyless Lemah, Ini Trik Menyalakan Mobil

WHO: Individu Usia 60 Tahun ke Atas Sebaiknya Tunda Perjalanan
Internasional

WHO: Individu Usia 60 Tahun ke Atas Sebaiknya Tunda Perjalanan

Kuliah di Luar Negeri, Pendaftaran Beasiswa Indonesia Maju Angkatan I Dibuka
Pendidikan

Kuliah di Luar Negeri, Pendaftaran Beasiswa Indonesia Maju Angkatan I Dibuka

Bukan 898 dan 895, Qualcomm Umumkan Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Teknologi

Bukan 898 dan 895, Qualcomm Umumkan Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Waspada Ular Kobra pada Musim Hujan, Kenali Sarang dan Cara Mengatasinya!
Properti

Waspada Ular Kobra pada Musim Hujan, Kenali Sarang dan Cara Mengatasinya!

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!