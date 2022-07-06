English  
There are approximately 300 Indonesians living in the accredited area of the Indonesian Embassy in Yangon. (Photo: KBRI Yangon)
Indonesian Embassy Committed to Protecting Indonesians in Myanmar

English indonesian embassy Myanmar security workers indonesian citizens
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 06 July 2022 13:19
Jakarta: Last week,  the Indonesian Embassy in Yangon carried out the Consular Stall and Socialization for the Protection of Indonesian Citizens
 
The purpose of this activity is to facilitate Indonesian citizens who are unable to take care of consular documents on weekdays, as well as to disseminate information related to developments in Indonesia and Myanmar, current conditions, including general security, restrictions that are still in effect, issues that faced by Indonesian citizens, as well as sharing sessions related to the conditions of Indonesian citizens in Myanmar.
 
"Facing the latest situation on the development of Covid-19 and security in Myanmar, the Charge d'affairs ad interim of the Indonesian Embassy in Yangon, Bob Felix Tobing, invited all Indonesian citizens to remain calm, respect applicable regulations and maintain public order," the Indonesian Embassy in Yangon said in a press release on Wednesday.

According to him, the protection of Indonesian citizens is a top priority for all Indonesian representatives abroad, including the Indonesian Embassy in Yangon. 
 
Currently, there are approximately 300 Indonesians living in the accredited area of the Indonesian Embassy in Yangon. 
 
Most of them are in Yangon working in the manufacturing, garment, pharmaceutical, telecommunications, mining, OI and ship sectors, clergy, joining families, and marrying foreigners.?

 
(WAH)
