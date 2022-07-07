Indonesia, Argentina Agree to Enhance Cooperation in Agriculture, Energy Sectors

Jakarta: The Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Retno Marsudi, held a bilateral meeting with the Argentine Foreign Minister, Santiago Cafiero, in Bali on Wednesday.
Argentina's top diplomat is in Bali to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting on July 7-8, 2022.
According to a press release issued by the Indonesian Foreign Ministry, the two Foreign Ministers signed a Memorandum of Understanding regarding the extension of the Bilateral Consultation Forum which discusses efforts to increase cooperation between the two countries in various fields.
In particular, the two foreign ministers agreed to increase cooperation in agriculture and energy.
The Argentine Foreign Minister also expressed the interest of Argentinean companies to participate in various infrastructure development projects in the new National Capital.
In addition to bilateral issues, the two Foreign Ministers also discussed the latest developments in Ukraine, and their impact on the global food supply chain, especially for developing countries.
The two Foreign Ministers agreed that it was important for developing countries to continue to voice the importance of ending the war immediately.
The Argentine Foreign Minister expressed his appreciation for Indonesia's presidency at the G20 in this difficult situation.