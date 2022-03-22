UK Donates over 3.7 Million Items of Medical Supplies to Ukraine

London: More than 3.7 million items of medical supplies have been given to Ukraine by the United Kingdom (UK) to help the country cope with the emergency caused by the Russian invasion and to help save tens of thousands of lives.
Items including vital medicines, wound packs, and intensive care equipment donated by NHS England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland have been flown to the region over the past three weeks, leaving from Stansted and Heathrow Airports, and RAF Brize Norton.
The latest flight – the 11th so far – left from Heathrow yesterday morning carrying over 100,000 packs of medicine, including strong painkillers to treat severe pain for those who have been injured by Russian attacks.
Yesterday’s shipment is delivering around 120,000 packs – more than 1.5 million doses – of vital medicines urgently requested by Ukraine.
These will help to treat severe pain from serious injuries, as well as to assist with intensive care procedures.
"It is appalling to watch the atrocities being committed by Putin as he pursues his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. The UK has acted swiftly to provide life-saving humanitarian aid to Ukraine and will continue to do everything we can," Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said in a media release on Tuesday.
"Yesterday’s shipment contains vital medicines including strong painkillers to treat severe pain and sedatives for intensive care procedures," Javid added.
The UK Government has been working closely with Ukrainian officials to deliver targeted support to ensure medical items are reaching the people who need them most.
"Russia’s illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has displaced millions and caused untold suffering," Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said.
"The UK is playing a leading role in providing humanitarian aid, from medicines, to shelter and expertise on the ground. We are working with the government of Ukraine to ensure we help those who need it most," Truss added.