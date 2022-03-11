English  
A number of economic sanctions have been imposed by several G20 members on Russia, which is also a member of the economic forum. (Photo: MoFA)
A number of economic sanctions have been imposed by several G20 members on Russia, which is also a member of the economic forum. (Photo: MoFA)

Indonesia to Focus on G20 Agendas Despite Ukraine-Russia Conflict

English G20 russia ukraine
Antara • 11 March 2022 16:38
Jakarta: Indonesia will continue to concentrate on its three main agendas for the G20 although the international community’s focus has lately shifted to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, an official from the Foreign Affairs Ministry has said.
 
"Once again, in the Presidency, we focus to push joint commitment for the three main agendas, including global health architecture, digital transformation, and energy transition," special staff for priority programs strengthening at the ministry, Dian Tiansyah Djani, said during a virtual press conference on Thursday.
 
A number of economic sanctions have been imposed by several G20 members on Russia, which is also a member of the economic forum, he noted.

The condition is expected to affect the implementation of the 2022 G20 Presidency, especially during the G20 Summit, he said.
 
Every delegation has right to voice their concerns over any issue at the forum, including the ones regarding the conflict, he added.
 
However, he affirmed that Indonesia will still adhere to the principles and mandate of the establishment of G20 of responding to global economic crisis, which is currently caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
“Do not lose sight of our initial goal," he remarked.
 
In accordance with the theme of the G20 Presidency of ‘Recover Together, Recover Stronger,’ Indonesia will continue to be committed to encouraging forum members to establish concrete solutions to the crisis, which can benefit the global community, he informed.
 
"We have a lot of homework to do to solve the economic crisis. Hence, we will always focus on the interests of the global community, especially regarding the handling of the pandemic," he said.
 
Thus, all parties are required to strongly collaborate in achieving their common goals although there are various challenges, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict, he added.
 
Earlier, President Joko Widodo had urged all nations to end international tensions and focus on collaboration to recover the global economy quickly at the opening of the first 2022 G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) Meeting on February 17, 2022.
 


 
