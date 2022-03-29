English  
Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne (Photo: foreignminister.gov.au)
Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne (Photo: foreignminister.gov.au)

Australia, UK Cooperate to Provide Humanitarian Assistance to People in Ukraine

English Australia russia ukraine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 29 March 2022 14:49
Canberra: Australia and the United Kingdom (UK) have announced joint plans to provide humanitarian assistance to people in Ukraine impacted by Russia's invasion.
 
Under the Australia-UK humanitarian partnership, the first of two chartered flights carrying hygiene kits, solar lights, kitchen sets and blankets along with other basic necessities will leave on Tuesday to help the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) meet the immediate needs of people displaced by the conflict.
 
This humanitarian relief involves the UK providing and organising delivery of the supplies, with Australia contributing to the funding, and is part of both countries’ broader humanitarian support to Ukraine. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


This ensures that the aid can reach Ukraine in the quickest and easiest way and is an example of the close partnership between Australia and the UK in action.
 
The items will arrive by plane to Poland and UNHCR will distribute in Ukraine and Moldova to support the growing number of refugees. 
 
Diesel-powered heaters, heavy duty groundsheets, generators and shelters are some of the other items being delivered and distributed.
 
"Australia is appalled by Russia’s indiscriminate attacks on civilians who have borne the brunt of these illegal and reprehensible actions. Australian assistance will ensure over 8,000 relief items, such as blankets, hygiene and kitchen sets, and lighting, reach displaced Ukrainians facing cold temperatures," Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in a joint press release on Monday.
 
The UK and Australia called on Russia to allow the safe passage of civilians from conflict affected areas in Ukraine and safe access for the provision of humanitarian assistance.
 
"The UK is working with our great friends Australia to support the people of Ukraine who have had their lives destroyed by Russia’s brutal, unprovoked invasion. We call on Russia to enable safe humanitarian access and safe passage for people to flee the violence," UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said.
 
(WAH)
