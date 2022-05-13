UN Envoy Condemns Continued Israeli Settlement Expansion

Jerusalem: United Nations (UN) Special Coordinator for the Middle East Process Tor Wennesland has condemned Thursday's decision by Israeli authorities to advance plans for over 4000 housing units in settlements in the occupied West Bank.
"These include the retroactive approval of two illegal outposts and a park," the UN Envoy said in a statement on Thursday.
According to Wennesland, continued settlement expansion further entrenches the occupation, encroaches upon Palestinian land and natural resources.
Furtnermore, it also hampers the free movement of the Palestinian population.
"I reiterate that all settlements are illegal under international law and constitute a major obstacle to peace," he stated.
"I urge the Israeli authorities to cease the advancement of all settlement activity and refrain from such unilateral and provocative actions that fuel instability and undermine the prospects for establishing a viable and contiguous Palestinian State as part of a negotiated two-State solution on the basis of relevant UN resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements," he concluded.