US Vice President Kamala Harris and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed (Photo: twitter/@VP)
US VP Harris Visits UAE to Pay Respects

English joe biden united states Kamala Harris
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 17 May 2022 12:06
Washington: United States (US) Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday led a Presidential Delegation to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) to offer condolences on the passing of the President of the UAE, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. 
 
In her meeting with the new UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Vice President conveyed condolences on behalf of US President Joe Biden, the Biden-Harris Administration, and the American people. 
 
The Vice President discussed the legacy and memory of Sheikh Khalifa, who was a good friend of the US and a trusted partner across multiple Administrations.
 
"I traveled to the United Arab Emirates to express condolences on the passing Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, who was a close friend of the US, and to make clear we will continue to deepen our partnership under UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed’s leadership," Harris wrote on her official twitter page on Monday.
 
The Vice President congratulated Sheikh Mohammed on his election as UAE President.  

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


She underscored the strength of the United States’ partnership with the UAE and the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to deepening ties to advance the interests of the American and Emirati people in the months and years ahead. 
 
The Vice President noted that she is looking forward to the future of the relationship under Sheikh Mohammed’s leadership, and that our friendship and partnership is enduring.
 
(WAH)
Number of COVID-19 Patients at Kemayoran Athletes Village Remains Unchanged

Climate Change Poses Challenge to Agriculture in West Kalimantan Province

WHO Committed to Support North Korea Respond to COVID-19 Pandemic

