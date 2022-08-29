English  
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong (Photo: twitter/@SenatorWong)
Australian Foreign Minister to Visit Papua New Guinea, Timor Leste

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 29 August 2022 13:00
Canberra: Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong is set to visit Papua New Guinea and Timor-Leste to renew and strengthen Australia’s ties with the two countries.
 
According to Minister Wong, the relationship with Papua New Guinea is profoundly important to Australia, as a close partner and regional leader.
 
"I will meet with Prime Minister the Hon. James Marape MP following his re-election earlier this month, as well as my counterpart, the Hon. Justin Tkatchenko MP, and other members of PNG’s new Cabinet," said Minister Wong in a media release on Sunday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"I will also meet the two women newly elected to PNG’s Parliament, Central Province Governor, the Hon. Rufina Peter MP and Member for Rai Coast Open, the Hon. Kessy Sawang MP," she added. 
 
On Wednesday, Australia's top diplomat will travel to Timor-Leste, where she will meet President Jose Ramos-Horta and Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak. 
 
She will also meet with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Adaljiza Magno and Minister of Finance Dr Rui Augusto Gomes.
 
"Australia and Timor-Leste are close neighbours, with a shared history and strong people-to-people links.  As always, my approach will be to listen, and I look forward to discussing how Australia can continue to support Timor-Leste’s economic development, ASEAN and WTO bids, and labour mobility priorities," she explained.
 
"Australia is committed to working together with both Papua New Guinea and Timor-Leste in the interests of a stable, resilient and prosperous Indo-Pacific," she concluded.
 
(WAH)
