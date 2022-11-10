"It has been officially informed that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not come. He will be represented by senior officials. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), as the chairman of G20, had a conversation on the phone with President Putin," Pandjaitan remarked after reviewing the readiness of the Bali Police Command Center for G20 in Bali, Thursday.
Although Pandjaitan did not provide detailed information regarding President Putin's absence at the G20 Summit, he stated that the decision must be respected.
"Maybe President Putin is busy. We have to respect it. President Jokowi wants to accommodate everyone. He talks with all leaders, but maybe, this is the best for us all," he remarked.
The minister noted that until Thursday, 17 heads of state, including President of the United States, Joe Biden, and President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, had confirmed their attendance at the summit.
Several other heads of state and heads of government that confirmed their attendance at the G20 summit in person in Bali are South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
Despite President Putin's absence, Pandjaitan said that President Jokowi had made the right move as the chairman. President Jokowi had fulfilled his duty of communicating and attempting to make peace.
"I think there will be a bilateral meeting between President Jokowi and President Biden, as well as presidents from other countries arranged by President Jokowi to show more successful leadership in this G20 Presidency," he remarked.
Pandjaitan also noted that Indonesia's preparations for the G20 Summit, in terms of security, infrastructure, and other aspects, had reached 100-percent completion.
"I think what we are doing is one of the best, maybe the best in the history of the G20," he stated.
During the review, Pandjaitan was accompanied by National Police (Polri) Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo; Indonesia Defense Forces (TNI) Commander General Andika Perkasa; Head of the Public Relations Division of the National Police, Inspector General Dedy Prasetyo; and several other high-ranking Polri and TNI officials at the Bali Police Command Center in Denpasar.