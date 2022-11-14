English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

Jokowi, Kishida Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Andhika Prasetyo, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 14 November 2022 15:58
Bali: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) held a bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister (PM) Fumio Kishida at the Apurva Kempinski Hotel in Bali pm Monday, 14 November, 2022. 
 
The Indonesian Head of State appreciated the presence of the Japanese leader in Bali to attend the G20 Summit.
 
"I am very happy that we can meet today. This support is important and I really appreciate it," said President Jokowi.
 
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Kishida believes that the bilateral cooperation between Indonesia and Japan will get stronger in the future. 
 
He wants the strategic roles of the two countries to be maximally utilized next year to achieve important goals for both countries and the region.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


In 2023, Indonesia will become Chair of ASEAN in 2023. Meanwhile, Japan will chair the G7 in the same year.
 
"I want to continue to work closely with Indonesia in dealing with regional and global issues, including efforts to create a free and open Indo-Pacific," said Prime Minister Kishida .
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
President of the European Commission Ursula Von Der Leyen. (Photo: europa.eu)

Indonesia, EU Discuss IEU CEPA Negotiations

Imbas KTT G20, Jadwal Penerbangan ke Bali Dilakukan Penyesuaian

Begini Pengelolaan Sampah Saat Penyelenggaraan KTT G20 di Bali

BACA JUGA
Indonesia Adds 4,408 Daily COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Adds 4,408 Daily COVID-19 Cases

English
indonesian government
Indonesia, EU Discuss IEU CEPA Negotiations

Indonesia, EU Discuss IEU CEPA Negotiations

English
European Union
British PM to Urge G20 Leaders to Address Global Economic Instability

British PM to Urge G20 Leaders to Address Global Economic Instability

English
G20
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Foxconn Tingkatkan Jumlah Pekerja di India untuk iPhone 14 Pro series
Teknologi

Foxconn Tingkatkan Jumlah Pekerja di India untuk iPhone 14 Pro series

Zelensky Konfirmasi Akan Sampaikan Pidato di KTT G20 Selasa Besok
Internasional

Zelensky Konfirmasi Akan Sampaikan Pidato di KTT G20 Selasa Besok

Luhut: Indonesia Sangat Siap Mengembangkan Ekosistem Karbon Biru
Ekonomi

Luhut: Indonesia Sangat Siap Mengembangkan Ekosistem Karbon Biru

Indra Kenz Divonis 10 Tahun Penjara
Nasional

Indra Kenz Divonis 10 Tahun Penjara

Rp747,041 Miliar Dana BOS Tahap II Cair, Silakan Cek di Rekening Madrasah
Pendidikan

Rp747,041 Miliar Dana BOS Tahap II Cair, Silakan Cek di Rekening Madrasah

Hasil NBA: Tanpa LeBron, Lakers Bekuk Nets
Olahraga

Hasil NBA: Tanpa LeBron, Lakers Bekuk Nets

Senyum Nikita Mirzani Sebelum Jalani Sidang Perdana
Hiburan

Senyum Nikita Mirzani Sebelum Jalani Sidang Perdana

Sikapi Perubahan Iklim, Hyundai Ajak Gunakan Teknologi
Otomotif

Sikapi Perubahan Iklim, Hyundai Ajak Gunakan Teknologi "Hijau"

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!