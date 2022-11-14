Jokowi, Kishida Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

The Indonesian Head of State appreciated the presence of the Japanese leader in Bali to attend the G20 Summit.
"I am very happy that we can meet today. This support is important and I really appreciate it," said President Jokowi.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Kishida believes that the bilateral cooperation between Indonesia and Japan will get stronger in the future.
He wants the strategic roles of the two countries to be maximally utilized next year to achieve important goals for both countries and the region.
In 2023, Indonesia will become Chair of ASEAN in 2023. Meanwhile, Japan will chair the G7 in the same year.
"I want to continue to work closely with Indonesia in dealing with regional and global issues, including efforts to create a free and open Indo-Pacific," said Prime Minister Kishida .