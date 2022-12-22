English  
Russia made every effort to support Indonesia's G20 presidency. (Photo: MoFA Indonesia)
Russia Appreciates Indonesia's G20 Presidency: Ambassador

Antara • 22 December 2022 10:59
Jakarta: Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Lyudmila Vorobieva on Wednesday expressed her government's appreciation to Indonesia's G20 presidency which she said ran well.
 
"Once again, we are looking forward to expressing our appreciation to Indonesia's G20 presidency and we are very grateful to the Indonesian government for all of its efforts to make G20 a success and focus on the specified priorities," she said at a press conference in Jakarta on Wednesday.
 
Vorobieva also said she praised Indonesia for its success to keep G20 concentrating on relevant and important economic issues rather than to let it be a politicized forum.

Although Russian President Vladimir Putin did not attend the G20 Summit in Bali in November 2022, he sent a message congratulating President Joko Widodo on his success in chairing the G20 Summit, she added.
 
"Also as a concrete outcome of the presidency, (the G20 Summit) has adopted a declaration. Earlier, various forums could not achieve it because of differences in views " she said.
 
She said Russia had made every effort to support Indonesia's G20 presidency. Russia continued to attend a series of G20 meetings throughout 2022.
 
Although President Putin could not attend the G20 Summit in person, he appointed Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to represent him, she said.
 
"Minister (Lavrov) came to Bali twice to attend the (G20) ministerial meeting and summit. He also held bilateral talks with ( Indonesian Foreign Minister) Mrs. Retno Marsudi,." Vorobieva said.
 
(WAH)

