English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
About 1 million Rohingya refugees are still living in camps in Bangladesh. (Photo: medcom.id)
About 1 million Rohingya refugees are still living in camps in Bangladesh. (Photo: medcom.id)

UN Lauds Bangladesh's Generosity in Hosting Rohingya Refugees

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 25 August 2022 15:36
Dhaka: On the five-year mark of the forced mass displacement of Rohingya from Myanmar’s Rakhine State, Bangladesh continues to show great generosity and leadership in hosting refugees, United Nations (UN) Special Envoy of the Secretary-General on Myanmar Noeleen Heyzer said today on her four-day mission to Bangladesh.
 
"As the Secretary-General reiterated on this solemn occasion, following the military takeover in February 2021, the humanitarian, human rights and security situation in Myanmar has deteriorated. It is critical that the international community continue to seek comprehensive, durable and inclusive solutions to the crisis. We cannot let this become a forgotten crisis," Special Envoy Heyzer said in a media release on Thursday.
 
"The generosity of Bangladesh and host communities towards Rohingya refugees in their time of need conveys a critical need for greater international and regional commitment to burden share and ensure that the Rohingya do not become forgotten. I will continue to advocate for greater leadership of countries in the region in supporting Bangladesh and leveraging their influence with Myanmar to create conducive conditions for the voluntary, safe and dignified return of refugees," Special Envoy Heyzer said.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The Special Envoy highlighted the major pressures on Bangladesh as host of one of the largest refugee populations in the world, which has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change. 
 
About 1 million Rohingya refugees are still living in camps in Bangladesh, with tens of thousands more across the region, and over 140,000 internally displaced persons remaining confined in camps in Rakhine.
 
Driven by desperate hardship conditions, Rohingya people continue to undertake perilous land and sea journeys that expose them to criminal exploitation including human trafficking and gender-based violence.
 
The Special Envoy emphasized that it was ultimately Myanmar’s responsibility to establish conducive conditions for the voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable return to Myanmar of all refugees and forcibly displaced persons. 
 
The rights and security of the Rohingya people must be guaranteed and embedded in Myanmar-led solutions towards a peaceful, democratic and inclusive future guided by the recommendations of the Advisory Commission on Rakhine State. 
 
In the context of grave human right violations and unmet protection needs in Myanmar, finding solutions to this crisis and addressing needs and human rights of Rohingya in Rakhine State must include the meaningful participation of those affected, especially Rohingya refugees.
 
During her visit to the refugee camps in Bangladesh, Special Envoy Heyzer witnessed first-hand the hard work of United Nations agencies among many actors, including civil society organisations, local NGOs and INGOs that provided critical assistance. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
IFG Labuan Bajo Marathon 2022 to Offer Challenging Route, Stunning Views

IFG Labuan Bajo Marathon 2022 to Offer Challenging Route, Stunning Views

English
tourism
Agriculture Minister Asks West Sulawesi to Prepare 10,000 Hectares of Land for Plantation

Agriculture Minister Asks West Sulawesi to Prepare 10,000 Hectares of Land for Plantation

English
agriculture
Indonesian Entrepreneurs Encouraged to Create Conducive Business Climate

Indonesian Entrepreneurs Encouraged to Create Conducive Business Climate

English
business
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Geram, Sri Mulyani: Yang Mampu Jangan Konsumsi BBM Subsidi!
Ekonomi

Geram, Sri Mulyani: Yang Mampu Jangan Konsumsi BBM Subsidi!

3 Anggota Garda Revolusi Iran Tewas dalam Serangan AS di Suriah
Internasional

3 Anggota Garda Revolusi Iran Tewas dalam Serangan AS di Suriah

LTMPT Rilis Daftar 10 Sekolah Terbaik di Indonesia Berdasarkan Nilai UTBK 2022
Pendidikan

LTMPT Rilis Daftar 10 Sekolah Terbaik di Indonesia Berdasarkan Nilai UTBK 2022

Kasus Covid-19 Nasional Bertambah 4.549 Hari Ini
Nasional

Kasus Covid-19 Nasional Bertambah 4.549 Hari Ini

Ini Penyebab Sirkuit Sentul Tidak Bisa Gelar Balapan Mobil
Otomotif

Ini Penyebab Sirkuit Sentul Tidak Bisa Gelar Balapan Mobil

Kejuaraan Dunia Bulu Tangkis 2022: Singkirkan Wakil India, Ahsan/Hendra Pastikan Laga <i>All Indonesia Semifinal</i>
Olahraga

Kejuaraan Dunia Bulu Tangkis 2022: Singkirkan Wakil India, Ahsan/Hendra Pastikan Laga All Indonesia Semifinal

Jess No Limit dan Sisca Kohl Ternyata Sudah Tunangan Sejak Dua Bulan Lalu
Hiburan

Jess No Limit dan Sisca Kohl Ternyata Sudah Tunangan Sejak Dua Bulan Lalu

100 Hari Menuju Indonesia Esports Summit: Bali 14th World Esports Championship 2022
Teknologi

100 Hari Menuju Indonesia Esports Summit: Bali 14th World Esports Championship 2022

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!