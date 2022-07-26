English  
Both sides identified areas of mutual engagement and established an action plan to reach shared goals. (Photo: medcom.id)
Both sides identified areas of mutual engagement and established an action plan to reach shared goals. (Photo: medcom.id)

US, Pakistan Agree to Deepen Health Cooperation

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 26 July 2022 14:02
Washington: The United States (US) and Pakistan on Monday hosted the US-Pakistan Health Dialogue at the US Department of State in Washington, DC to further deepen their bilateral health sector cooperation.  
 
The US side was co-led by US Agency for International Development (USAID) Assistant Administrator for Global Health Atul Gawande and US Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Assistant Secretary for Global Affairs Loyce Pace, and included representation from Department of State, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).  
 
Federal Minister of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel led the Pakistan delegation, which included officials from the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan, Federal Directorate of Immunization, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The US-Pakistan Health Dialogue provides a framework to sustain and strengthen health sector collaboration.  
 
The discussions centered on establishing a Pakistani CDC, global health security, childhood immunizations, COVID-19, maternal and child health, and non-communicable diseases.  
 
Both sides identified areas of mutual engagement and established an action plan to reach shared goals.
 
"The Health Dialogue is an example of the strong ties between the United States and Pakistan and highlights the depth and breadth of our bilateral relationship, which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year," the US Department of State said in a press release on Monday.
 
During the dialogue, the US also announced it was donating 16 million doses of pediatric vaccines for COVID-19 to Pakistan in partnership with COVAX, on top of the 61.5 million adult vaccines doses already donated.  
 
An additional $20 million in USAID funding is also planned to support vaccination efforts.  
 
The Dialogue also highlighted the donation of four mobile testing labs by the United States through USAID to Pakistan’s National Institute of Health worth a total of $4.6 million.  
 
These labs will strengthen Pakistan’s ability to diagnose COVID-19 and other communicable diseases, especially in remote and underserved areas.  
 
In addition, the US CDC announced the successful transfer of the Pakistan Field Epidemiology Training Program to the government of Pakistan, and that it will build upon this program and other ongoing investments to support and coordinate strong disease surveillance and response systems.
 
(WAH)
KPK, National Police Hunt Down Mardani Maming

English
corruption
UN Chief Strongly Condemns Executions of 4 Political Activists in Myanmar

English
united nations
Kemayoran Athletes Village Hospital Treating 175 COVID-19 Patients

English
covid-19
