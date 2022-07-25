English  
The book is the result of a collaboration between the Indonesia Embassy in Pretoria and writers from South Africa and Indonesia. (Photo: medcom.id)
The book is the result of a collaboration between the Indonesia Embassy in Pretoria and writers from South Africa and Indonesia. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesian Embassy Launches Book in Collaboration with South African, Indonesian Writers

English indonesian embassy africa culture education indonesian government
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 25 July 2022 11:32
Jakarta: The Indonesian Embassy in Pretoria, South Africa, in collaboration with Awqaf SA, organized a book launch event entitled “Evaluating Shaykh Yusuf Al - Makassari and Imam 'Abdullah Tidore's Ideational Teachings: Reinforcing Indonesia – South Africa Relation" on Saturday. 
 
The event was held in a hybrid format in three different cities, namely Johannesburg, Durban, and Cape Town, and was also witnessed by virtual viewers both from South Africa and Indonesia.
 
In his remarks, Charge D'Affaires of the Embassy, Victor J. Sambuaga, emphasized the important role of non-state actors in establishing good relations between the two countries through people-to-people contact interactions, which has been proven by the impact that Sheikh Yusuf and Tuan Guru had on socio-cultural dynamics in South Africa. 

"The role of non-state actors must always be utilized by Indonesia and South Africa. The government, in this case, the Indonesian Embassy in Pretoria, will be the bridge that ensures the relationship between communities is well maintained," said Sambuaga in a media release on Monday.
 
The book is the result of a collaboration between the Indonesia Embassy in Pretoria and writers from South Africa and Indonesia who examine the roles and implications given by two prominent Indonesian figures, namely Syaikh Yusuf Al Makasari and Imam Abdullah Tidore (Tuan Guru) on the dynamics in South African society, especially from the socio-cultural aspects and religious practices. 
 
Furthermore, the book elaborates on how the teachings of the two figures influence Indonesia-South Africa relations in this modern era.
 
The organization of the book launch is an effort of the Indonesian Embassy in Pretoria to socialize the information related to the book to relevant stakeholders. 
 
(WAH)
