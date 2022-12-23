English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
This is the first nationwide integrated measles and polio campaign in Afghanistan since August 2021. (Photo: medcom.id)
This is the first nationwide integrated measles and polio campaign in Afghanistan since August 2021. (Photo: medcom.id)

Millions of Children in Afghanistan Vaccinated against Measles, Polio

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 23 December 2022 15:27
Kabul: Afghanistan has vaccinated 5.36 million Afghan children 9–59 months against measles in a nationwide vaccination campaign, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
 
Meanwhile, 6.1 million children 0-59 months received oral polio vaccine. The vaccination campaign was held from November 26 to December 12.
 
The vaccination campaign covered 329 districts in all the 34 provinces of Afghanistan. There were 4341 vaccination teams comprising 4 team members on each team.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"It warms my heart that we were able to protect Afghan children from measles and polio as we enter the harsh winter season in the country," said Dr Luo Dapeng, WHO Representative in Afghanistan in a media release on Thursday.
 
"This is the first nationwide integrated measles and polio campaign in Afghanistan since the transition in August 2021 and I thank all the health workers, partners and donors who made this possible," the WHO official stated.
 
In 2022, many measles outbreaks were reported in Afghanistan. As of November 2022, Afghanistan has confirmed 5484 measles cases with approximately 300 deaths attributed to measles infection. Most of the measles cases are among children under-5 years old.
 
Prior to the nationwide campaign, a series of subnational measles immunization campaigns were conducted in 141 districts covering approximately 3 million children.
 
Measles is a dangerous disease, with complications that can include severe diarrhoea and dehydration, pneumonia, ear and eye complications, encephalitis or swelling of the brain, permanent disability and death. There is no specific treatment for measles. The only reliable protection from measles is vaccination.
 
"While measles is highly contagious, it is also a preventable disease. We must not lose the decades of progress we have achieved in immunizing and protecting Afghan children. The measles vaccine is safe and has been in use for more than 50 years. The benefits of vaccination are clear, as evidence shows measles vaccination saved over 23 million lives worldwide over the past 20 year period," added Dr Dapeng.
 
The measles campaign in Afghanistan was supported by WHO and UNICEF in terms of vaccine procurement and delivery, development of immunization guidelines and communication materials, and building the capacity of health workers to manage and implement the campaign and ensure that all eligible children are protected through safe and effective vaccines for measles and polio. Financial support for the campaign was provided by Gavi - the Vaccine Alliance.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Nearly 174.7 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Jakarta Provides COVID-19 Vaccination Services at Churches

Vaccination Key to Success in COVID-19 Handling in Indonesia: Minister

BACA JUGA
Indonesian Spices Have Potential to Dominate the World: Ganjar

Indonesian Spices Have Potential to Dominate the World: Ganjar

English
central java
Over 20 Million Children Suffering in the Horn of Africa: UNICEF

Over 20 Million Children Suffering in the Horn of Africa: UNICEF

English
africa
VP Urges Indonesia's Tourism Sector to Anticipate Year-End Holidays

VP Urges Indonesia's Tourism Sector to Anticipate Year-End Holidays

English
vice president maruf amin
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Menhub Imbau Masyarakat Waspada Cuaca Ekstrem di Akhir Tahun
Nasional

Menhub Imbau Masyarakat Waspada Cuaca Ekstrem di Akhir Tahun

Portal Satu Data Indonesia Terhubung dengan Kementerian dan Lembaga
Ekonomi

Portal Satu Data Indonesia Terhubung dengan Kementerian dan Lembaga

Catat, 9 Ruas Tol Baru Dibuka Fungsional untuk Natal & Tahun Baru
Otomotif

Catat, 9 Ruas Tol Baru Dibuka Fungsional untuk Natal & Tahun Baru

4 Beasiswa Kuliah S2 di Hungaria, Bisa Kuliah Sambil Liburan
Pendidikan

4 Beasiswa Kuliah S2 di Hungaria, Bisa Kuliah Sambil Liburan

Tren Populer Anak-Anak Saat Ini, dari Wednesday Hingga God of War
Teknologi

Tren Populer Anak-Anak Saat Ini, dari Wednesday Hingga God of War

Putin Ingin Akhiri Perang dengan Cepat Lewat Solusi Diplomatik
Internasional

Putin Ingin Akhiri Perang dengan Cepat Lewat Solusi Diplomatik

Ini Penghargaan Bergengsi yang Belum Diraih Messi, Kalah dari Ronaldo!
Olahraga

Ini Penghargaan Bergengsi yang Belum Diraih Messi, Kalah dari Ronaldo!

Aksi Teatrikal dalam Konser Tunggal Nadin Amizah, Gambarkan Proses Kelahiran di Atas Panggung
Hiburan

Aksi Teatrikal dalam Konser Tunggal Nadin Amizah, Gambarkan Proses Kelahiran di Atas Panggung

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok
Properti

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!