English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

Jokowi Extends G20 Invite to Xi Jinping

Antara • 27 July 2022 09:33
Beijing: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has extended an invitation to Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend the G20 Summit, which is scheduled to be held in Bali in November this year.
 
Jokowi extended the invitation to Xi during a meeting in Beijing on Tuesday evening.
 
Xi expressed his gratitude for the invitation and said he hoped the G20 Summit will run smoothly.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"China highly supports Indonesia's G20 Presidency and hopes Indonesia will successfully hold the G20 Summit," he said.
 
Xi lauded Indonesia's participation in the forum of five developing countries--Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—(BRICS) Plus under the leadership of BRICS members.
 
"China welcomes Indonesia's preparedness to cooperate with BRICS in the future," Xi was quoted as saying by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
 
So far, he has not responded to the invitation to the G20 Summit although he received the invite some time ago.
 
President Jokowi was in Beijing for a two-day visit on Monday and Tuesday at the invitation of President Xi.
 
Prior to his meeting with Xi at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, Jokowi met with Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang at the same venue.
 
He is the first head of state or government in the world to visit Beijing since the Winter Olympics 2022 in February and the outbreak of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
 
During the meeting, Jokowi and Xi agreed to step up bilateral relations between the two countries in various fields.
 
The two leaders will also expedite the new formulation of a Five-Yearly Action Plan for implementing the China-Indonesia Strategic Comprehensive Partnership 2022–2025, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
 
They have also committed to encouraging the completion of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway project, as planned.
 
Jokowi visited China on the first leg of his tour of three East Asian nations, which will also take him to Japan and South Korea. 

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Invites JBIC to Invest in Health, Food Sectors

Indonesia Invites JBIC to Invest in Health, Food Sectors

English
Japan
Indonesia, US, Partner Countries Ready for Super Garuda Shield 2022

Indonesia, US, Partner Countries Ready for Super Garuda Shield 2022

English
united states
President Jokowi Discusses Economic Cooperation during Meeting with Chinese Premier

President Jokowi Discusses Economic Cooperation during Meeting with Chinese Premier

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
5 Pemain yang Berpotensi Disingkirkan MU Musim Panas Ini
Olahraga

5 Pemain yang Berpotensi Disingkirkan MU Musim Panas Ini

MariSilicon X Oppo Fokus Tambah Kemampuan Fotografi Smartphone
Teknologi

MariSilicon X Oppo Fokus Tambah Kemampuan Fotografi Smartphone

Toyota GR Yaris Melesat Di Sprint Rally, Ini Spesifikasinya
Otomotif

Toyota GR Yaris Melesat Di Sprint Rally, Ini Spesifikasinya

Junta Myanmar Labeli Eksekusi 4 Tahanan sebagai 'Keadilan untuk Rakyat'
Internasional

Junta Myanmar Labeli Eksekusi 4 Tahanan sebagai 'Keadilan untuk Rakyat'

Maruf Berharap Ada Ketum MUI Jadi Presiden
Nasional

Maruf Berharap Ada Ketum MUI Jadi Presiden

Jelang Rapat The Fed, Wall Street Terkoreksi
Ekonomi

Jelang Rapat The Fed, Wall Street Terkoreksi

Gelar Konser Perak 25 Tahun, Padi Reborn Janjikan Ini
Hiburan

Gelar Konser Perak 25 Tahun, Padi Reborn Janjikan Ini

Penjelasan Konsep Trinitas di Buku PPKN Tuai Protes, Ini Jawaban Kemendikbudristek
Pendidikan

Penjelasan Konsep Trinitas di Buku PPKN Tuai Protes, Ini Jawaban Kemendikbudristek

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan
Properti

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!