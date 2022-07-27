Jokowi Extends G20 Invite to Xi Jinping

Beijing: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has extended an invitation to Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend the G20 Summit, which is scheduled to be held in Bali in November this year.
Jokowi extended the invitation to Xi during a meeting in Beijing on Tuesday evening.
Xi expressed his gratitude for the invitation and said he hoped the G20 Summit will run smoothly.
"China highly supports Indonesia's G20 Presidency and hopes Indonesia will successfully hold the G20 Summit," he said.
Xi lauded Indonesia's participation in the forum of five developing countries--Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—(BRICS) Plus under the leadership of BRICS members.
"China welcomes Indonesia's preparedness to cooperate with BRICS in the future," Xi was quoted as saying by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
So far, he has not responded to the invitation to the G20 Summit although he received the invite some time ago.
President Jokowi was in Beijing for a two-day visit on Monday and Tuesday at the invitation of President Xi.
Prior to his meeting with Xi at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, Jokowi met with Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang at the same venue.
He is the first head of state or government in the world to visit Beijing since the Winter Olympics 2022 in February and the outbreak of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
During the meeting, Jokowi and Xi agreed to step up bilateral relations between the two countries in various fields.
The two leaders will also expedite the new formulation of a Five-Yearly Action Plan for implementing the China-Indonesia Strategic Comprehensive Partnership 2022–2025, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
They have also committed to encouraging the completion of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway project, as planned.
Jokowi visited China on the first leg of his tour of three East Asian nations, which will also take him to Japan and South Korea.