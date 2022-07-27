English  
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has recorded more than 13 aftershocks as of 12 p.m. (Photo:Medcom.id)
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has recorded more than 13 aftershocks as of 12 p.m. (Photo:Medcom.id)

UNICEF Stands Ready to Help Children Affected by Earthquake in Northern Philippines

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 27 July 2022 14:59
Manila: The United Nations Chidlren's Fund (UNICEF) is concerned about the situation of children and families affected by the 7.0 magnitude earthquake that struck Northern Philippines on Wednesday morning. 
 
UNICEF and partners are assessing the immediate needs of affected communities and stand ready to support the Philippine Government-led emergency response.
 
Early reports from the epicenter in Abra and nearby provinces confirm damage to homes, hospitals, roads, and other infrastructure. 

The impact of the earthquake was felt in the capital Manila, more than 400 km from Abra, where buildings have been evacuated temporarily. 
 
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has recorded more than 13 aftershocks as of 12 p.m.
 
"In any emergency, children are among the most vulnerable. Our hearts go out to children affected and our first priority is to ensure their lives are saved and protected," the UN agency said in a media release on Wednesday.
 
According to UNICEF, children and families may have been displaced and injured as a result of the earthquake and could be in urgent need of shelter, clean water, medical care, protection, and psychosocial support.
 
"UNICEF’s prepositioned emergency supplies are on standby to support the Government’s relief efforts and our teams are ready to be deployed to reach children and families in the affected areas," it stated.
 
(WAH)
