    Australia has strong ties with Europe. (Photo: twitter/AlboMP)
    Australia, EU Hold Leaders' Meeting in Bali

    Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 16 November 2022 16:23
    Jakarta: The Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, held the second Australia-European Union Leaders' Meeting in the margins of the G20 Summit on the Indonesian island of Bali today.
     
    "Australia has such strong ties with Europe," Albanese said in his remarks before the meeting.
     
    Meeting against the backdrop of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and a changing strategic outlook in the Indo-Pacific, the Leaders reaffirmed their strong commitment to their shared values, in particular democracy, the rule of law, human rights, and a rules-based multilateral order. 

    "Russia's missile attacks on Ukraine overnight are deeply concerning. Russia's reckless and dangerous use of force promote danger for the entire region, and we've seen that overnight," Albanese stated.
     
    They also agreed to work closely together to address the climate and biodiversity crises and other urgent global challenges, and promote the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals. 
     
    They underlined the importance of an open, free, fair and resilient multilateral rules-based trading system and agreed to work together to implement the outcomes achieved at the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference, including having a fully and well-functioning dispute settlement system by 2024. 
     
    They reaffirmed their opposition to the use of economic coercion, which is inconsistent with the international legal order and undermines the global trading system and agreed to work together to respond to such practices.
     
    (WAH)

