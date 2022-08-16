English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia has a strategic role to play in the global arena. (Photo: MoFA)
Indonesia has a strategic role to play in the global arena. (Photo: MoFA)

MPR Speaker Expects Solutions to Global Tensions at 2022 G20 Summit

Antara • 16 August 2022 20:10
Jakarta: Speaker of the Indonesian People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) Bambang Soesatyo expects Indonesia to offer alternative solutions at the 2022 G20 Summit to address global political tensions.
 
"Indonesia, as a sovereign nation state, has a strategic role (to play) in the global arena. Moreover, currently, Indonesia is holding the G20 Presidency," Soesatyo noted in his remarks at the 2022 Annual Session of the MPR at the Parliamentary Complex here on Tuesday.
 
The MPR speaker remarked that Indonesia, with a free and active foreign policy and adhering to the Ten Principles of Bandung as the spirit of the country’s foreign policy, needs to continue to consolidate all countries to call for a permanent peace solution in overcoming the international military tensions and conflicts.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


In addition, Indonesia is expected to promote an economic consolidation agenda to achieve strategic global cooperation, he affirmed.
 
"As well as cooperating (for) it (the economic consolidation), with the commitment to global inclusive development through the G20 (Summit)," the MPR speaker stated.
 
Soesatyo said that the implementation of the 2022 G20 Summit, with the spirit of "Recover Together, Recover Stronger," demonstrated Indonesia's commitment to realizing a more inclusive world in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
 
"We expect that the G20 Summit will run smoothly and successfully. We certainly hope that Indonesia's leadership in this year's G20 will be remembered by the world as a concrete attempt in realizing a peaceful world order, sustainable growth, and eradication of all the sufferings of the international community," he remarked.
 
The 2022 Annual Session of the MPR was held to commemorate Indonesia's 77th Independence Day Anniversary.
 
The agenda of the 2022 Annual Session included the President's Speech as well as the 2022 Joint Session of the House of Representatives (DPR) and the Regional Representatives Council (DPD).
 
In his speech, President Joko Widodo will deliver his reports on the performance of government institutions and the speech of Indonesia's 77th Independence Day Anniversary.
 
Furthermore, the head of state will convey the government’s note on the State Budget Bill for Fiscal Year 2023 as well as the financial notes at the opening of the plenary session of the First Session of the House for the 2022-2023 sitting period.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Residential Property Prices Posted Modest Growth in Second Quarter of 2022: BI

Residential Property Prices Posted Modest Growth in Second Quarter of 2022: BI

English
housing
Govt Has Not Proposed Increase in Fuel Price: DPR Speaker

Govt Has Not Proposed Increase in Fuel Price: DPR Speaker

English
indonesian government
Global Uncertainties Should Not Make Indonesia Pessimistic: President Jokowi

Global Uncertainties Should Not Make Indonesia Pessimistic: President Jokowi

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Panpel PSS vs Persib Siapkan 27 Ribu Tiket, 1.500 untuk Bobotoh
Olahraga

Panpel PSS vs Persib Siapkan 27 Ribu Tiket, 1.500 untuk Bobotoh

Bertambah, Total 5 Terduga Teroris Ditangkap Densus 88
Nasional

Bertambah, Total 5 Terduga Teroris Ditangkap Densus 88

Menko Airlangga Sebut Harga BBM RI Lebih Murah dari Negara ASEAN
Ekonomi

Menko Airlangga Sebut Harga BBM RI Lebih Murah dari Negara ASEAN

Tiongkok Minta AS Berhenti Melangkah ke 'Arah yang Salah' Terkait Isu Taiwan
Internasional

Tiongkok Minta AS Berhenti Melangkah ke 'Arah yang Salah' Terkait Isu Taiwan

P2G Sebut Pidato Presiden Tawarkan Optimisme di Dunia Pendidikan
Pendidikan

P2G Sebut Pidato Presiden Tawarkan Optimisme di Dunia Pendidikan

Huawei MatePad Pro Resmi di Indonesia, Ada yang Istimewa
Teknologi

Huawei MatePad Pro Resmi di Indonesia, Ada yang Istimewa

Menjejali BMW Seri-2 Coupe dengan Paket M Performance
Otomotif

Menjejali BMW Seri-2 Coupe dengan Paket M Performance

Kembalinya SNSD Dinodai Skandal Plagiarisme
Hiburan

Kembalinya SNSD Dinodai Skandal Plagiarisme

46.481 PNS di Kaltim Belum Melakukan Pemuktahiran Data Tapera
Properti

46.481 PNS di Kaltim Belum Melakukan Pemuktahiran Data Tapera

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!