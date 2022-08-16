MPR Speaker Expects Solutions to Global Tensions at 2022 G20 Summit

Jakarta: Speaker of the Indonesian People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) Bambang Soesatyo expects Indonesia to offer alternative solutions at the 2022 G20 Summit to address global political tensions.
"Indonesia, as a sovereign nation state, has a strategic role (to play) in the global arena. Moreover, currently, Indonesia is holding the G20 Presidency," Soesatyo noted in his remarks at the 2022 Annual Session of the MPR at the Parliamentary Complex here on Tuesday.
The MPR speaker remarked that Indonesia, with a free and active foreign policy and adhering to the Ten Principles of Bandung as the spirit of the country’s foreign policy, needs to continue to consolidate all countries to call for a permanent peace solution in overcoming the international military tensions and conflicts.
In addition, Indonesia is expected to promote an economic consolidation agenda to achieve strategic global cooperation, he affirmed.
"As well as cooperating (for) it (the economic consolidation), with the commitment to global inclusive development through the G20 (Summit)," the MPR speaker stated.
Soesatyo said that the implementation of the 2022 G20 Summit, with the spirit of "Recover Together, Recover Stronger," demonstrated Indonesia's commitment to realizing a more inclusive world in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"We expect that the G20 Summit will run smoothly and successfully. We certainly hope that Indonesia's leadership in this year's G20 will be remembered by the world as a concrete attempt in realizing a peaceful world order, sustainable growth, and eradication of all the sufferings of the international community," he remarked.
The 2022 Annual Session of the MPR was held to commemorate Indonesia's 77th Independence Day Anniversary.
The agenda of the 2022 Annual Session included the President's Speech as well as the 2022 Joint Session of the House of Representatives (DPR) and the Regional Representatives Council (DPD).
In his speech, President Joko Widodo will deliver his reports on the performance of government institutions and the speech of Indonesia's 77th Independence Day Anniversary.
Furthermore, the head of state will convey the government’s note on the State Budget Bill for Fiscal Year 2023 as well as the financial notes at the opening of the plenary session of the First Session of the House for the 2022-2023 sitting period.