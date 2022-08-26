English  
Six months on, the fighting continues. (Photo: medcom.id)
Six months on, the fighting continues. (Photo: medcom.id)

Bachelet Urges Putin to End War in Ukraine

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 26 August 2022 16:13
Geneva: United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt armed attacks against Ukraine.
 
"Yesterday marked six months since Russia’s armed attack. Six unimaginably terrifying months for the people of Ukraine, 6.8 million of whom have had to flee their country. Millions others have been internally displaced," Bachelet told a press conference on Thursday.
 
"We have documented at least 5,587 civilians killed and 7,890 injured. Of these casualties, nearly 1,000 are children," Bachelet stated.

Six months on, Bachelet said, the fighting continues, amid almost unthinkable risks posed to civilians and the environment as hostilities are conducted close to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.
 
"The Zaporizhzhia plant needs to be immediately demilitarized," she added.
 
According to Bachelet, both parties must respect, at all times and in all circumstances, international human rights law and international humanitarian law.
 
Furthermore, the international community must insist on accountability for the many serious violations documented, some of which may amount to war crimes.
 
(WAH)
